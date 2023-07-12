This year 51 area nonprofits and grassroots organizations have received a total of $2.8 million in grants thanks to United Way Quad Cities.

The organization received more than 70 applications that were reviewed by 80 community members, subject matter experts and staff. The organizations cover three focus areas: education, income (financial stability and basic needs) and health.

Education groups received $1,140,765 total, income groups received $855,574 total and health groups received $855,574 total.

"We're confident these grants will help foster positive change, create lasting impact and inspire hope for a brighter future," said United Way CEO Renee Gellerman. "Together we can achieve incredible things when we united for the greater good."

Among the list of recipients was Spring Forward, a nonprofit that works with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island to provide out of school programming for an estimated 700 youth between both organizations. Executive Director Dan McNeil said the grant will help to provide programming for students after school, during the summer and anytime school is not in session.

"It means that we get to continue addressing learning recovery post-pandemic, lifting learners up and supporting students and their families," he said.

Post-pandemic, the need for programming increased, and so did the need to hire more staff. The grant will help with those costs as well.

"Our organizations capacity is dependent on the funding we receive," McNeil said.

The grants from United Way do not have stipulations and can be spent on whatever the organization sees fit.

For Nicole Cisne Durbin, CEO at Family Resources, that was a huge plus.

"We need to have the flexibility to put funds and resources where we know they are needed most," she said. "It helps us fill in the gaps where contracts or other grants that have very specific restrictions don't provide for us in the capacity that we need it," she said.

The grant money given to Family Resources will be used for a variety of services, including shelter/housing and the comprehensive care coordination where team members provide support to parents. The advocacy is available to families 24/7 and would not be possible without the support of other nonprofits, she said.

"Without funds like this, our organizations would not be able to do the really important work that we all do to help everyone succeed in our Quad-Cities region," Durbin said. "One of our core values is partnership, so the conversation we had today about United Way and ensuring that our entire community is healthy, safe .. we are really excited to be one of the 51 organizations that are receiving funding."

