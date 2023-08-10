A focus on the future and steady progress are the themes the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is narrowing in on this year.

Business leaders and Chamber members met at Rhythm City Casino Resort for the organization's annual luncheon Thursday. LaDrina Wilson, Chamber CEO, said from a regional perspective, the Quad-Cities has made major strides toward progress over the last year to improve the local economy.

"We've had a lot of wins in the past year, and its been a whirlwind," she said. "We've had the opportunity to partner with so many and achieve major outcomes for this region."

Those outcomes include business attraction and expansion projects that have had a $75.5 million impact, Wilson said. In the past year, the region has seen nearly 180 new jobs, and the Chamber has connected with 168 businesses that are considering coming to the Quad-Cities.

The need now, she said, is to develop shovel-ready sites that will help attract these corporations. Addressing the need for workers to fill those jobs was the emphasis of keynote speaker, Louis L. Reed, the principal manager of Reed Associates.

His organizations works to, "provide exemplary life coaching, re-entry, and recovery-based services to individuals who are in need of mobilizing their inner resources and tapping into the greater potential to live a more purposeful life," according to its website. Additionally, he is the senior director of membership and partnerships for the REFORM Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to probation, parole, and sentencing reform.

Reed's message Thursday focused on diversity in the workplace with the overall theme, "a symphony of progress; tapestry of success." One of the ways to bring this message alive, he said, is to rewrite the hiring playbook.

"There is a melody that is playing in the QC," he said. "That melody may very well be playing in A Minor, but what does A Minor sound like? It sounds like diversity. That melody may be playing in G Sharp. What does that G Sharp sound like? It sounds like inclusion."

Reed said each key has a different message, but they are all being played and all come with opportunity. That opportunity, he said, lies within disruptive thinking.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life as we know it, and instead of clocking into work, people attended Zoom calls from their homes. In the background were children, spouses, pets; all of which offered insight into who people are.

"It gave us a glimpse into people's lives that weren't just workers for us," he said.

This disruption, however, offers a chance to shape the way business is done in the future, Reed said. Specifically with job descriptions, he asked the audience to imagine they were crafted in an effort to invite people in, and not just fill a role within a company.

Instead of using diversity as as buzzword, he encouraged business leaders to use it as an invitation for new employees. When one person lands a new job, they celebrate it with everyone around them, making them part of the experience, too.

"When we hire someone we are not getting a prop. We are getting a person," he said.

Reed referenced a population study by Augustana College from 2010-2019. The results showed negative growth for the overall population, but the foreign born population grew by more than 18%.

"Every percentage growth signifies not just an individual, but a family. A dream. A culture," he said.

The study is not just about statistics, but about identity, Reed said. Inclusivity is the cornerstone that promotes diversity and provides a sense of place and belonging.

Reed talked about his experience of spending 14 years in federal prison. Giving opportunity to those who need it most was one of his key points.

"Imagine what it would be like if the people in this room gave individuals, not just a second chance, but a fair chance," he said. "Imagine what it would be like if you were to celebrate those who re-wrote their stories and transformed challenges into triumphs."

When he was incarcerated, Reed said, he saw individuals, not convicts or inmates. During his time, he recognized the abilities of this population and offered himself as proof. Upon release, he went on to achieve multiple college degrees and work with staff members in the White House to make change at a higher level.

But success looks different for every individual, he said. For some, it may be working at a grocery store or a fast food restaurant. For all of them, he said, it's being given a chance.

"This person defines success as they know it, contributing to this society, contributing to your workforce and contributing to your talent that you are trying to attract but may very well be overlooking and under valuing, because their history seems to preclude their destiny," he said. "Who better to rebuild a community than those who have already shown resilience in rebuilding themselves?"

Diversity, he said, is not only about having different backgrounds but embracing diverse life stories. This approach embraces people of all backgrounds and creates the melody and weaves the tapestry that makes up the Quad-Cities.

"The fact of the matter is that, if given the opportunity, they will elevate your business. They will grow your economy and they themselves will contribute to this community in a way that will make this city, this region, a beacon that sits on the hill with a shining light for the entire world to see," he said. "It will show that the Quad-Cities is a place where you can come, you can contribute, you can have impact and you can produce outcomes."

Continuing that message of opportunity and progress, Quad-City Times/Dispatch Argus president Debbie Anselm spoke about how critical the last year was for economic development and place management.

The outgoing chairman of the Chamber, Anselm said the group has been working to compare where it is to how far it can go to help develop the region. Part of that is continuing partnerships with organizations like Visit Quad Cities to ensure the impact and investments in the region continue to grow.

"This year was about rediscovering who we are as a regional Chamber and building the leadership it takes to get us to the next level," she said.

At the beginning of the process, Anselm searched through archives and found type-written documents that contained the 1987 plan for the Quad-City region.

"There were a few goals on that page that caught my attention, and what rings true is those goals outlined in that plan are still our goals today," she said.

Although progress was made, many of the goals remain the same. The time to act and develop a path forward is now, she said, reiterating the theme of progress throughout the luncheon.

"Our Chamber is ready to help our region jump into this new era," she said.

Anselm is passing the role of chairman to Mara Downing, the Vice President of Global Brand and Communications at John Deere. Downing moved to the area in 1987 and said she remembered dinner table conversations with her family about the progress to be made in the Quad-Cities.

"The reality is we don't have another 35 years to wait. We need to act now, and now is the time for all of us to seize this opportunity to do something big for the region," she said.

Those wins are achieved through teamwork as a region, she said. Celebrating accomplishments is one of the many roles of the Chamber, which includes celebrating the businesses and individuals it represents, said Chamber CEO LaDrina Wilson.

Per Mar Security Services was recognized as the business of the year. Established in 1953, the security firm has expanded to 25 offices and 14 states with more than 300 employees. The volunteer of the year award was given to Arron Sutherland and Nicole Watson-Lam for their efforts in the formation of the Rock Island Downtown Alliance and the Downtown Special Service Area that it manages in partnership with the City of Rock Island.

“When it comes to advancing the Chamber’s work around quality of place, Arron and Nicole are second to none. Their enthusiasm and passion for seeing downtown Rock Island thrive, not to mention their strong will to win, is contagious,” Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance Jack Cullen said in a news release.

New this year, the Chamber launched a Champion of Change award that was presented to Larry Anderson, the president of East Moline Glass. Anderson was credited for his efforts in rehabbing The Bend in East Moline to connect the area with the rest of downtown.

Anderson was unable to attend the meeting but said in a news release that he has seen the city flourish throughout his lifetime. Watching it continue to grow through positive change in his home community is what inspires him the most.

“I grew up here and I’ve watched the changes, and I don’t like some of them," he said. "East Moline was a great place to be growing up, and it’s becoming a great place again today."