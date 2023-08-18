The merger between Arconic and Apollo Funds is complete, the company announced Friday morning.

Arconic will continue to operate under its own name and brand despite the take over by the private management firm, the company announced in a news release. Arconic CEO Tim Myers said the closing of the transaction brings a new perspective and new knowledge that will benefit everyone involved.

"With them by our side, we will build on our position as a leading supplier of aluminum products and architectural solutions which provide sustainable value to our customers in the industries we serve," he said.

In May, Arconic announced it had been purchased by Apollo Global Management, Inc., for $5.2 billion. The purchase includes a minority investment from funds managed by affiliates of Irenic Capital Management. In the Quad-Cities, Arconic employs 2,400 people, according to the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Pursuant to the terms, affiliates of Apollo Funds, as well as co-investors, acquired all of the outstanding shares of Arconic stock. Shareholders will receive $30 per share in cash for each share of Arconic (ARNC) common stock owned. As a result of the transaction completion, Arconic’s common stock no longer trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

In July, approximately 99% of the shareholders present at a board meeting voted in favor of the merger. Those shareholders represented approximately 76% of the total outstanding shareholders of Arconic common stock as of June 12, 2023, according to a news release. Shareholders were expected to receive their funds by the third quarter of 2023.

Apollo Partners Gareth Turner and Itai Wallach said in a news release they were happy with the merger and were looking forward to leveraging their experience with support the team as a portfolio company of Apollo Funds.

“We believe Arconic’s world-class manufacturing capabilities, metallurgical expertise and talented team position it for continued momentum and success in this next chapter of the Company’s evolution," they said in a news release.