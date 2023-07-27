Arconic shareholders have voted in favor of selling their shares to Apollo Global Management.

Wednesday night, Arconic announced its shareholders voted at a special meeting to approve the pending acquisition. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Arconic shareholders will receive $30 per share in cash for every share of Arconic common stock they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

At the meeting, approximately 99% of the shareholders present voted in favor of the merger, which represented approximately 76% of the total outstanding shares of Arconic common stock as of June 12, 2023, according to a news release.

Shareholders are expected to receive their funds by the third quarter of 2023. As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, shares were worth $29.80.

In May, the company announced it had been purchased by Apollo Global Management, Inc., for $5.2 billion. The purchase includes a minority investment from funds managed by affiliates of Irenic Capital Management. In the Quad-Cities, Arconic employs 2,400 people, according to the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.