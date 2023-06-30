A new sports bar at Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel is just the start of larger investments and plans for the facility.

Staff from Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel cut the ribbon on the new Bally's Sports Bar Friday. The new bar, opening Saturday, is the first in Bally's portfolio and what general manager Travis Hankins called a "landmark project."

The casino was built in Rock Island in 2008 and is continuing to invest in itself. Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the investment is bigger than the new sports bar.

"They are investing $34 million in this building over the next several years, and this is the first phase of it," he said. "That investment (is one) you don't see everyday."

Thoms commended Bally's for its commitment to collaboration and specifically to investing in Rock Island.

"Those dollars come back to the City of Rock Island. Without Bally's here and the investment that they make, we wouldn't' be able to do a lot of things that the public wants us to do," he said.

Through property tax and gaming revenue, Bally's has helped the city make investments in non-profits, streets and other long-term investments in other parts of the city, he said. Thoms is proud to have Bally's in Rock Island not just because of financial perks, but also because of how it enhances the community.

"They are committed to the community, not just their own business and that speaks wonders for the corporation and for the staff and everybody here," he said. "The city is here, in the future for you. We have got to work together. As I have said a million times, it takes partnerships, it takes collaborations to get things done, and done right."

The new bar is inside the gaming area of the casino and officially opens on Saturday. The 5,300 square foot area features a 25-seat bar, 25 big screen TVs and a 20-foot LED video wall for watching games.

"You can't miss it," Hankins said.

The menu is gastropub style, featuring entrees ranging from burgers and sandwiches to fried chicken and short ribs. The new bar will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, and feature a special bar menu on Friday and Saturday.

Another feature customers can enjoy are the 20 local and national brews on tap. Hankins said Bally's teamed up with 5 Cities Brewing in Bettendorf to create two beers of its own, an IPA and a Pilsner, that can only be purchased at Bally's Quad Cities.

Hankins said with the opening of the new sports bar, it's only right the casino brings in sports betting. The paperwork has been filed and he is hopeful it will be launched this fall in time for football season. Since sports betting was legalized in Illinois in June 2020, it has raked in nearly $275 million in tax dollars for the state, according to Play Illinois.

"It's just going to further elevate this venue to be a world-class sports bar, restaurant and sports book all right here in Rock Island," he said.

