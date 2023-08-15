The City of Davenport will be bustling with activity as the Beaux Arts Fair joins the Alternating Currents Festival lineup on Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20.

This fine art/fine craft fair celebrates creativity and welcomes art lovers of all ages and backgrounds with free admission. Proceeds from the fair will benefit the Figge’s educational programs and exhibitions throughout the year.

“We are excited to align the Beaux Arts Fair with the Alternating Currents Festival so attendees will be able to experience the diverse range of artistic treasures created by the participating artists,” said Beaux Arts committee ,ember Linda Hardin. “We hope the move to this date will introduce the fair to a new generation of art lovers.”

The Figge Art Museum will offer free admission both Saturday and Sunday, allowing visitors to stroll the galleries and check out the exhibitions on view including The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts comic strip.

After, visitors are encouraged to stick around to shop the Art Tag Sale taking place in the Figge’s Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby, where guests are invited to seek out their favorite works for $5, $10, $20 or $40. Sneak peaks of featured work can be found on the the Figge Art Museum's social media.

Admission to the Beaux Arts Fair and the Figge is free, and food and drinks are available for purchase. The fair hours are Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, August 20 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.