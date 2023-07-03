Fifteen-year-old entrepreneur Joey Evans is making healthy, gourmet dog treats — and profits — out of his Bettendorf home, earning more than $10,000 in sales so far.

"Joey's Famous Dog Treats" offers 25 homemade products, like biscuits varying in shape and size, training treats and other options.

"I do some gourmet treats with different icing, sprinkles, bacon bits," Evans said. "And then I do some birthday things, like I make birthday cakes as well, for pick-up locally."

The business originated after Evans' childhood dog, Libby, started having stomach issues after eating store-bought treats.

"I didn't like the ingredients that were in them, either," he said, adding that the ingredient list was lengthy. "So, I thought that I could do it better. … It was kind of like, 'If you can't read the ingredients, you probably shouldn't be eating it.' "

Evans then began researching healthier alternatives and experimented with his own recipes, eventually landing on five core ingredients: flour, oats, coconut oil and a flavoring — most commonly, peanut butter or bacon bits.

"Really simple, like human-grade," he said of the recipe's makeup. "I've tried some myself."

Looks may be deceiving, as Evans said Joey's Famous Dog Treats don't taste sweet, like cookies, but more like a biscuit or cracker (at least to a human).

Since he started making homemade treats for Libby regularly at age 10, Evans didn't initially intend on making a business out of it.

But in 2018, a year later, he started making treats for friends and family, eventually opening up an Etsy shop featuring new products and flavors.

In 2020, he launched a Joey's Famous Dog Treats website — where he now reaches around 800 customers nationwide, also gathering product feedback.

"That's really where I started to scale," Evans said of his website. "Within the past few months, I've been trying to get more into retail. I've done some (local) bars and breweries, and I'm getting into Teske's right now."

Joey's Famous Dog Treats fully operates out of Evans' family kitchen.

His mother, Jara, says her son solely self-sustains the business — aside from providing transportation to buy supplies.

"I don't think we've done anything except encourage him," she said. "At first, we were paying for the ingredients and stuff, but as soon as he started making money he buys all of his own stuff. He's had a checking account since he was 11, with a debit card."

Reflecting on how proud Jara is of Evans for self-running Joey's Famous Dog Treats at such a young age, she said it's also reflective of his personality.

"He is dedicated, but it's his love for animals he's had since he was a kid," she said. "A lot of young kids would play with trucks and cars, he had stuffed animals. That's why I think this business is great for him, because he cares about the animals."

Evans describes himself as always having an entrepreneurial mindset.

"… Where, like, if I don't like the way something's done, I can always find a different way to do it better," he said. "Perseverance is a big one because there were some challenges along the way. … But that's, I feel, where I learned the most."

Since Evans self-runs the business, he finds it easier to balance with schoolwork.

Reflecting on the businesses' growth so far, Evans said he's proud of himself, particularly noting his website.

"But also, just the development of the products and ingredients and everything has come a long way too," he said. "So I'm definitely proud of that."

Evans advises other young, aspiring business-owners to just go for it.

"The hardest part was just getting started," he said. "If you have an idea, you just need to follow through with it."

Moving forward, Evans hopes to keep scaling Joey's Famous Dog Treats — though his long-term plan is yet to be determined.

"Business school stands out the most to me right now," he said. "But if things really go well for me, I don't know if I'll go to college in general. We'll just going to have to wait a couple more years to see."

Libby passed away last year, Jarah said.

Though he can't speak for his current dog, Stanley, Evans guesses his favorite treat flavor is peanut butter-bacon.

Both logos for Joey's Famous Dog Treats depict Evans' dogs — the original with Libby, and the newest design with Stanley.