The Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archives is temporarily closed, but it still can be enjoyed over the Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend.

April floodwater damaged the museum at 129 N. Main Street, Davenport, and a fundraiser is underway to sustain the programming.

The museum is partnering with Common Chord to feature the debut show of a new, Burlington-based blues band called BK Davis's Iowa American Blues Band. Tickets may be purchased online. Donations can be made online and at a concert in the Redstone Room at Common Chord on Aug. 5.

Until the doors are ready to re-open, the Bix Museum is available for virtual tours on its website and YouTube page for those looking to learn. The link includes a custom Google Map of Bix sites in Davenport, highlighting some of the historic buildings and public art spaces that relate to Bix, said museum Director Nathaniel Kraft.

"We think RAGBRAI and Bix7 guests may enjoy walking or riding by, just as many Bix fans do throughout the year," he said.

The map features places, such as Bix's home, church, and gravesite, as well as historic concert halls, including the Capitol Theatre, Danceland, and the Blackhawk Hotel, where Bix played.

"We are currently developing that map into a guided walking/driving tour linked through a phone app we hope to have live for next year's festivities," Kraft said.

All of this information is available on the Bix Beiderbecke Museum Tour app, available in the App Store.