The Arc of the Quad Cities Area announces the 2023 Awardees for Catalyst Awards

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area has a passion for inclusion, and we share that passion with honorees who have championed tirelessly for the dignity, independence, and full societal participation of all people with disabilities. The Arc has created an event that will recognize the contributions of individuals and organizations that share our passion for inclusion called the Catalyst Awards. The theme of the event is “Igniting a Passion for Inclusion” and took place Friday, Aug. 4 at the Quad Cities Botanical Center

The Arc recognized HC Duke & Son for supporting a positive workplace culture that includes people with disabilities thanks to their partnership with The Arc. For bringing people with disabilities into the workplace and for exhibiting outstanding corporate culture, The Arc presented the Business Partner of the Year Award to HC Duke & Sons.

The Arc presented the Community Partner of the Year Award to MetroLINK for their strong working partnership with The Arc, which is paramount to the continuity of care for the people The Arc serves. MetroLINK provides reliable, dependable service but their dedicated, courteous drivers are what make this partnership standout.

The Arc honored Connie Allen with the Evelyn Colberg Memorial Award for her long-time commitment to serve the needs of people with disabilities through her work with Scott County Special Olympics. Connie Allen has dedicated her life to helping others and has opened so many opportunities for people with disabilities. The Evelyn Colberg Memorial Award is named on behalf of a dedicated volunteer and founding member of The Arc of the Quad Cities Area.

The Arc presented the Lifetime Service Award to Kathy Weiman. a former employee of The Arc and now retired Executive Director of Alternatives. Kathy Weiman is a passionate nonprofit leader who has spent over 35 years fighting for the rights of many people, including people with disabilities. Kathy is an inspiring leader who has been a catalyst for change improving the entire human resources sector in the Quad Cities.

The road to equity for people with disabilities will not be paved by a single person or organization, but by those who share a vision and passion for inclusion. The people and organizations The Arc honored at the Catalyst Awards all share a passion for inclusion. Their spark for inclusion has ignited extraordinary transformation in our community, and for that we are grateful.

The Catalyst Awards were made possible through our sponsors: Title Sponsor, Quad City Bank & Trust; Advocacy Sponsors, SENB Bank and Modern Woodmen of America; Table sponsors, Quad Cities Investment Group, Eaton, Life Breads Gluten Free Bakery, Mutual of America, and Northwest Bank & Trust Company.