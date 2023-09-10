Professional Touch Cleaning Services purchased by Office Pride

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services’ purchase of locally-owned Professional Touch Cleaning Services in Davenport increases the franchise’s footprint and establishes a presence in the Quad Cities. This is Office Pride’s second corporate acquisition in the year since the franchise announced it would accelerate growth through mergers and acquisitions.

Professional Touch serviced more than 50 customers in the Quad Cities. Office Pride will operate the Davenport business as a corporate location until a suitable franchisee is recruited.

"We look forward to bringing our outstanding culture, innovative approach and exceptional customer service and support to Davenport,” said Josh Weis, CEO of Office Pride. “We’re excited for the opportunity to grow our company through this acquisition, which aligns perfectly with our company values and vision for future growth. Our future is bright!”

“I’m delighted that I chose Office Pride to purchase Professional Touch," said former owner Diane Ricketts-McCool. "Office Pride’s professionalism, expertise and integrity have been evident throughout the seamless takeover of the business. This move allows me to enjoy retirement, knowing that our managers feel empowered and our customers are well taken care of.”

Within a year of launching a new growth strategy, Office Pride has acquired two businesses in Iowa. Last year, Office Pride purchased cleaning companies in Cedar Rapids and Mason City. Office Pride has approximately 150 locations throughout the U.S.