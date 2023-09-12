After nearly a year in business, a downtown Davenport shop is making major changes.

This week Blue Spruce General Store at 217 E. 2nd Street has announced changes to its business model. Writing on the store's Facebook page, staff said, "the writing has been on the wall for some time."

"We have been optimistic that we were always 'right around the corner' from making ends meet each month, but after 11 months we have decided a change is necessary in order for us to stay open," the post said.

Hours at the bakery and general store are now limited to Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The change was both a financial decision and a creative decision, allowing staff time to curate the other types of items the business was built on, the post said.

Despite the uncertainty, staff are remaining positive and plan to use the time to focus on bread baking classes, more produce from farmers, dessert pop ups, ticketed dinners and relaunching the bread subscription and delivery program.

"We are still planning and regrouping and we will have more official details in the coming days, including the links to sign up for subscriptions/deliveries," the post said.

Blue Spruce offers house-made breads, pastries, sandwiches and soups as well as meat, cheese, produce and other grocery items.

Owner Brandon Carleton opened Blue Spruce Bakery in June, 2020, operating from home until he bought space in May, 2021, in Moline.

The goal was always to open a storefront to sell his baking, but when the Moline building proved incompatible with his operation, Carleton decided to move into the former Cookies & Dreams store in downtown Davenport.

During the past year, Blue Spruce has overcome multiple challenges and added new items. In May, the store announced one of its ovens broke and repairs were about $6,500. A fundraising campaign guaranteed the fix and the store was able to stay open. In July the breakfast menu expanded with the addition of biscuits and gravy and breakfast pizza.

"Thank you to so many of you for your unwavering support," the post said. "This has been a dream job in every possible way and we are all so thankful for the chance to feed this wonderful community. We very much look forward to being apart of your dinner table again in the near future. We believe that this change will help sustain the business, better reflect the personalities and passions of our team, and allow us to deliver higher quality and more consistent products."

Photos: Blue Spruce Bakery