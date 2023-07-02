As the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island celebrates the 25th anniversary of its opening in June of 1998, Executive Director Ryan Wille could hardly be happier or more energized.

Memberships and paid daily admissions are at an all-time high.

A $750,000 expansion of the Children’s Garden is underway, wholly funded by a state grant.

Collaboration with Hot Glass in Davenport is studding the gardens with 400 to 500 pieces of colorful art glass, reminiscent of installations by Dale Chihuly, the Seattle artist who brought blown glass into the realm of sculpture.

And on July 8, Wille plans to reveal at the center’s birthday celebration a project that he promises will double in five years the number of students in grades K-12 who receive educational programs from the center.

To boost its reach from 10,403 students in 2022 to more than 20,000 in five years, the project will cast a wide net, offering more flexibility to not only schools but also organizations that work with youth, such as the Martin Luther King Center, the Boy Scouts and various camps, Wille said.

“It (the project) will be one of three in the country that exists,” he said with a grin, working hard not to spill the beans. “It’s pretty expensive. But I’ve already got the first 12 months funded.”

Another promise?

Wille wants to do everything he can to finish the multi-phase Children's Garden in the next nine years. Plans for the garden originally were announced in 2005, but it wasn’t until 2014 that the first phase opened, followed by the second in 2021.

A public survey conducted by the center five years ago indicated that people’s No. 1 goal for the center was more additions to the Children’s Garden.

“It’s a pretty aggressive goal to complete the Children’s Garden, but we’re not going to let grass grow under these plans anymore,” Wille said. “This is what people want. This is what brings repeat visitors.”

The build-out would include a transportation-energy garden, an Upper Mississippi River forest and palisades (a line of cliffs), a heartland agricultural garden and a bald eagle overlook consisting of a 38-foot deck with a spiral staircase and a life-sized replica of an eagle’s nest.

Also in the plans: A new building with a minimum of 4,000 square feet of space to include classrooms, offices, restrooms and storage.

Yes, this would be expensive, but “we need space,” Wille said. ”It would give us room to breathe. We (staff members) run into each other a lot.”

In the beginning

All these accomplishments and plans are part of a huge community success story that began in 1984 when five members of the Rock Island Horticulture Club decided it would be nice to build a larger, handicapped-accessible conservatory in the city’s Longview Park.

As this goal morphed into the building of a botanical center, the founders fought an uphill battle.

The mid-'80s saw the collapse of much of the Quad-Cities’ farm implement industry. Thousands of good-paying jobs were lost, the economy was in the dumps and so were people’s spirits. Trying to raise money for a botanical center — with many people not sure what a botanical center was — seemed like spitting in the wind.

But with perseverance, critical financial help from the city of Rock Island, community donations and a significant assist from the Quad-City Conservation Alliance, or QCCA, backers forged ahead.

On June 20, 1998, the ribbon was cut for the $3.85 million center whose centerpiece attraction was a Sun Garden with a soaring atrium filled with tropical plants, a koi pond and a 14-foot waterfall. The building also contained offices, meeting and banquet rooms that could be rented out to help make the center self-sustaining, and a gift shop.

Soon, though, two new challenges emerged: how to keep people coming back once they’d seen the Sun Garden and how to attain solid financial footing.

Within a year, some supporters advocated the addition of a Children’s Garden as a way to increase traffic and return visits, but it was not a guarantee.

Community listening sessions were held to gauge interest, and in February 2005, the center announced a bold new expansion plan, unveiling a multi-phase Children’s Garden drawn up by a Colorado landscape architect with a price tag of $5 million.

The garden could open by 2007, the board’s president said, and become a regional destination. It would be a fun place that could compete with zoos, science centers and television for children’s attention and it would boost the Quad-Cities’ quality of life, he said.

Private fundraising began, but a public campaign never started. The center itself was struggling financially, unable to pay all its bills. In addition, soil at the site was contaminated and would need to be remediated before building could begin.

Game-changers: Children’s garden, light exhibit, trust support

With time and considerable effort, though, these challenges were met, and in 2014, the first phase of the Children’s Garden opened.

The effect was immediate.

A 350-foot concrete stream with spray features introduced elements of touch and play. Suddenly there was interaction and things to do at the center! The visitor demographic changed to include children with their parents and grandparents.

“I honestly don’t know where we’d be without the Children’s Garden,” Wille said. “We might not be here.”

Two other big difference-makers for the center through the years were a commitment of reliable financial assistance from the Quad-Cities Cultural Trust and the introduction in 2017 of the Winter Nights, Winter Lights display that increased winter attendance by 500% and that has been doing well ever since.

Support from the cultural trust amounts to 10% to 15% of the center’s annual budget and is crucial because it is unrestricted, meaning it can be used where the need is greatest, such as paying operating expenses, Wille said.

Mark Schwiebert, a botanical center board member and mayor of Rock Island when the center was being built, calls the trust’s backing “just about inestimable.”

The trust was founded in 2007 to support what it calls “six core cultural organizations” because “a thriving arts and cultural scene is key to the health and growth of the Quad-Cities,” according to its website. Other organizations are the Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum and Science Center, Quad City Arts, Quad-City Symphony and Common Chord, formerly the River Music Experience.

“These worthy organizations provide valuable cultural experiences to nearly 500,000 people every year, driving our local economy in many ways, both through direct and event-related spending,” the website says.

As Schwiebert said, “The more attractions you have in the community, the richer the quality of life will be.”

While interest in the Children’s Garden is No. 1, according to the 2018 survey, the public has not forgotten that original plans for the center called for the building of two additions, or pods, on either side of the main building that could house climate-specific plants, such as those that grow in a desert.

Such construction would run into the millions, but it is not out of the question for some time in the future, Wille said.

In addition to offering “attractions,” Bill Nelson, president of the center’s board of directors, wants to keep considering how the center might support people in gardening efforts and in the best use of property around them. “We still have work to do on our strategic plan, (figuring out) how to make sure we’re relevant to people on a daily basis,” he said.

Community support is the foundation

Restrictions imposed by the recent COVID-19 pandemic were hard on the center, but since reopening, growth has been “pretty aggressive,” Wille said.

“It’s good stuff. We’re very excited for the support the community has shown us. The number of people coming here every day gives us energy. I hear kids running, banging on the wall.”

In doing research for the 25th anniversary, “I learned so much about what type of commitment this place had from the community,” Wille said. “It made me feel pretty tiny. It makes us feel very grateful for the people who came before us.”

New features to look for

A cactus display in the greenhouse with more than 80 plants donated from the collection of Allen Dieter, a driving force behind the center.

A revamped gift shop, featuring a selection of unusual potted plants.

A Plants of the World exhibit in the Sun Garden, with personal stories from Quad-City immigrants about what various plants meant to them in their home countries.

Some 400 to 500 pieces of colorful blown glass from the nonprofit Hot Glass in Davenport, displayed among plants inside and out. The glass was made by Hot Glass founder Joel Ryser, his son Logan and Marvin Christiansen, a combat veteran.

Ryser contacted the botanical center about establishing the collaboration in which Hot Glass will get another venue for its work and the center will get seasonal attractions to keep interest high, including rotating displays of glass and glass-oriented events.

To fund the work, Ryser received a $20,000 grant from the Regional Development Authority and raised another $30,000 from patrons, he said.

A closer look at the Storybook Garden

Under construction now in the Children’s Garden is a phase called the Storybook Garden, funded by a $750,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Museum Capital Grant Program.

The garden is geared toward children in kindergarten through third grade who “may be aging out of the splash area,” Wille said. Its focus is two things of vital importance to youth — nature and literacy — and it does this by featuring stories about nature, such as “Charlotte’s Web” and “Peter Rabbit.”

A lot of components will be packed into a small area, including a costume hut where children can play “dress up” and do acting; a storyteller’s chair with seating for about six children; a larger storytelling area with seating for about 25 children; make-believe "fantasy plants," such as Jack’s beanstalk; a potting bench for plant work; and "talk tubes" that children can use to communicate to others across the space.

Other pieces will be larger-than-life Lincoln Logs that children can use to make things; a grist mill; a wishing well with a water feature; and an above-your-head "spider web" with books instead of spiders.

“The goal is to add 15 to 20 minutes of experience to each visit,” Wille said of the Storybook addition. “We want to make sure we are giving people a good experience, and ideally we want them to come back.”

Although restrooms and a concession stand are not part of current construction, they are “part of our master plan soon,” Wille said.

Fall is the hoped-for completion date for current construction.

Quad Cities Botanical Center celebrates its 25th anniversary