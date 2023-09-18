Nothing goes with a cold beer like a hot plate of food — and vice versa.

In the Quad-Cities, local food trucks and breweries have established a partnership that benefits both parties, that owners at both types of establishment say boosts sales considerably. What one doesn't serve, the other does.

In Illinois, Wake Brewing in Rock Island has been welcoming in food trucks for years. Operations manager Debbie Davis said the brewery started welcoming Floyd's Burgers pre-pandemic and saw a big success.

"Once we established that relationship with Floyd's and we went through COVID and seeing what food trucks did for other breweries, we started expanding our relationship with them," she said.

Also in Rock Island, Rich Nunez established the Quad-Cities first nano brewery with Radicle Effect Brewerks. Radicle took a similar approach, establishing "Food Fridays," where a local restaurant would come in and set up shop inside the brewery, offering a few food options for customers to try.

“We did that for years on end so that way people that had never heard of this restaurant but were patrons of ours got to check them out," he said.

The promotion worked great, but came to a halt when COVID hit. Restaurants started loosing employees and didn't have the extra people to spare for the pop-up events, because Fridays are typically their busiest days, he said.

However, when food trucks started to pop up around the area, Radicle adapted to bringing those in instead. At that point, most trucks were just looking for a start and were willing to take any day of the week, he said.

Once they became more established, truck owners started to look for a set schedule because it helped grow their customer base. If customers know where to find them consistently, they're more likely to receive business, he said.

Davis said this can sometimes be a challenge because the number of trucks available depends on scheduling for both the brewery and the truck. One thing that makes Wake unique for trucks, however, is its location. Located along 5th Avenue, trucks receive a lot of exposure due to the traffic zooming by.

Even if customers don't stop at Wake for a beer, they can support another local business, she said. Overall, sales at Wake increase when a food truck is around, but more than that, bringing in fans of the food truck increases interest in the brewery.

"What I really love about it ... is it brings in people that have never been to our brewery before," she said. “That’s what is so interesting about mobile businesses. You really do need your location to be beneficial for you.”

Neither brewery charges trucks to park, and instead benefits from the increased profit. But, one problem Davis and Nunez both cited was the different licensing fees in Illinois. Since the majority of the trucks are Iowa-based, they can sometimes be reluctant to cross the river because of the added expense.

Nunez said at the beginning of the year he reached out to about 15 different trucks, but heard this reasoning a lot. In Illinois, if food truck owners want full access to Rock Island County, they need to apply for four permits: One from the county then one each from the cities of Rock Island, Moline and East Moline, as each of these municipalities have their own health inspections. Each permit has different requirements and fees as well.

The City of Rock Island lists a license fee of $100 on its website. In Moline and East Moline, the cost for a license can range from $100-150 depending on the type of unit. The cost for the county permit is $200.

In Iowa, the annual registration fee is $250 and allows a truck to go anywhere in the state. However, each city is allowed to charge a licensing fee as well. Davenport requires a $55 annual mobile food unit license and Bettendorf $250 for a truck or $150 for a cart. LeClaire charges $300 for a permit.

In Illinois, trucks can apply for a $35 temporarily permit which allows them to serve at a location once. Nunez said he's gone so far as to pay that fee for trucks in the past, because he knows he will make it back in sales.

On average, food trucks have a profit margin of about 7-8% according to Groupon, while the food industry as a whole has an average profit margin of 2-6%. Craft beer sales dropped 3% nationally in 2022, but the retail dollar amount increased by 5%, according to the Brewers Association. Craft breweries now account for nearly 25% of the total beer market in the US.

Jake Pirmann just started his East Moline based truck this summer. Vibe Coffee Co. and Eatery serves up specialty coffee drinks as well as comfort foods like chicken tenders, burritos and wings. Pirmann said his truck has passed inspection in Rock Island is scheduled with the City of Moline's health inspector soon. Once he gets the green light, his truck will have more options on where he can serve food.

Brendan Duke, owner of Illinois-based Flavor Train QC, said he has good luck with serving in Iowa. The licensing fees being streamlined helps get business off the ground faster, he said. The rest, has just been luck.

Not only do trucks have good relationships with breweries and bars, but also with each other. It's a welcoming business where diversity in food helps, he said. The more options and good experiences people have, the more likely they are to patronize others, Duke said.

"Food trucks are really cool because I'm friends with a lot of these guys," he said. "A lot of us are single operations. We will be over booked, so I will get a lot of calls from different food trucks like, 'Hey do you want this (spot) and vice versa," he said.

Because he's just getting started Pirmann said "we haven't really found out where we fit in," in part as his truck is primarily breakfast and lunch food. For now, the truck typically parks on his property at 480 19th Street in East Moline.

However, he's finding his footing, he said. Coming up, Vibe will be catering the QC Marathon and has been booked for several parties and events. Catering is the primary source of income right now, he said, but he hopes that changes once he's able to move around and get established.

Duke said getting started was fairly simple for him personally. The best advice he received was to make sure his truck was wrapped and noticeable. He chose purple and neon lettering to make it stand out, and it worked.

"It took off like a rocket," he said.

Duke has been in business for a little more than a year, and said it has gone so well he has been able to quit his full-time job to focus on the truck. Friday night, Flavor Train QC was parked at Crawford Brew Works for its regular Friday night spot.

The Bettendorf-based brewery has established itself as a haven for food trucks. General Manager Kate Schlotfeld said the brewery has been hosting trucks for the last three years.

"The whole point was as a small brewery, people are not inclined to stay as long, even if they can bring food in, unless it's readily available," she said.

Like the other two breweries mentioned, Crawford does not charge trucks to be on its property. Instead, the 30% rise in profit makes up for it.

"It's a partnership that is based solely on benefitting each other," she said.

Schlotfeld said the brewery has tried to expand it's own menu but the results do not compare. Crawford does not have a full kitchen and has discussed opening one, but there is a big catch to establishing their own.

"It's a risk because these food trucks that we bring have such a good following, so can we repeat that if we have the same food ever day?" she said.

For some brewery owners, risking losing out on extra sales is worth it if it saves them the trouble of opening a kitchen. Up the road in LeClaire, Green Tree Brewery owner Matt Welding said having a truck, or cart, parked outside helps increase foot traffic as well.

"They can't provide beer, so we fill that need for customers, and we don't provide food, so we help each other," he said.

Welding purchased the brewery with co-owner Curt Johnson last November. Sales were always steady, he said, but this year the City of LeClaire established Food Truck Fridays where three trucks cycle in every week.

Prior to the addition of trucks, people would typically leave LeClaire around lunch or dinner time because there were not a lot of quick-bite options. Now, the brewery gets what Welding refers to as the "second turn" of customers. Instead of leaving, they come back to the brewery with food and stay a little longer.

"It just brings more people to LeClaire and that's the goal and what we want. Everybody does better when there's more people and customers out," he said. "Just having the food option in general is what keeps people around and keeps people here."

The goal of retaining customers in town is what prompted Randl Besse to start his cart, The Hot Dog Guy, nine years ago. After he and his wife moved to LeClaire they would go for walks downtown then return home for lunch. At that time, the majority of restaurants on Cody Road were sit-downs, and expensive, he said.

"At one point I said to my wife, 'Hey I should have a hot dog cart down here,'" he said, adding she was not on board right away. However, his confidence won out. "When I was in college, I worked at a restaurant that had hot dog carts and they would go outside of the bars. I ran one of those for about a year and knew I could do this."

Soon, Besse found a cart for sale in Chicago then went through the proper channels to receive his permits. At first, his cart was parked on the sidewalks and he would feed those passing by. Once Green Tree was built, he spoke with the then-owner and got set up on the brewery patio.

"It's a very good relationship because they didn't have food and i could provide food so people could continue enjoying their beer and that kind of stuff," he said.

Even though the brewery has since changed hands, the new owners have honored the informal contract and ask him back weekly. Besse said his business has shifted over the years to more catering, private parties and work events, but he has only missed a couple of Food Truck Fridays since they began, he said.

"The whole Food Truck Fridays thing has been revitalizing the Friday night socializing in downtown LeClaire, that really stopped with COVID," he said. "It's great for residents, because they have at least two new options every week."

Welding agreed, saying there is a "much better, noticeably better" difference in sales when food is available for customers. Whether it's the hot dog guy or another truck, variety is good for business.

"The more options we have, the more it seems people stick around," he said.

