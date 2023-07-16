BETTENDORF
None issued in May.
DAVENPORT
Forever Me Cancer & Special, 3425 E. Locust St., issued in May.
Major Art & Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., issued in May.
A+ Restaurant Supply, 1501 W. 165th St., issued in May.
Wild Blooms, 2322 E. Kimberly Rd., issued in May.
Premier Jewelry & Loan, 4121 N. Brady St., issued in June.
The Bag Broker, 5515 Utica Ridge Rd., issued in June.
Offdatcotton LLC, 332 E. Locust St., issued in June.
People are also reading…
Jiffy Lube, 455 E. 534rd St., issued in June.
Clearwater Vapors, 4884 Utica Ridge Rd., issued in June.
QC Custom Tees & more, 1704 Harrison St., issued in June.
Robert’s Truck Parts, 2940 W. 73rd St., issued in June.
ELDRIDGE
The Vault, 220 W Davenport St., issued in May.
The Potter’s Delight, 615 E. LeClaire Rd., issued in May.
KJ Powersports – 1084 E. LeClaire Rd., issued in June.
Salon Del Ray – 158 S. 4th Ave., issued in June.