Dear Journal-

Republican State Representative Taylor Collins must have tunnel vision. It seems all he can talk about and take credit for is tax cuts. (8/9/23 Muscatine Journal) Too bad for most Iowans they are regressive tax cuts- the lower your income the higher percentage you pay in taxes. What people pay in other states is irrelevant to Iowans.

Everyone knows that tax cuts don't pay for themselves. Ask anyone in Kansas or Louisiana. The Republicans there did the same thing and soon had a fiscal disaster on their hands. Based on what the Iowa Republicans did in the last legislative session here we can expect the same in the near future.

This state cannot grow without revenue. Republicans keep wanting to give the store away.

Their give-a-way to the religious schools will cost nearly a billion dollars for the first four years. Meanwhile they starve the public school system of needed funds.

Most Iowans care about the environment and clean water. In 2010 they approved the Iowa Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund Amendment. There has never been any money appropriated for it. This past session the Republicans even took funding away from the water quality monitoring system. Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil!

It's clear Iowa is going in the wrong direction. The terrible fiscal policies combined with the shameful legislation against women, SNAP recipients, and youth makes it seem we're in a race to the bottom.

Don Paulson