The Channel Cat Water Taxi will be operating on the weekend only. It changed hours after Labor Day.

Rides will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only through Oct. 22, 2023. It will operate from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., weather permitting.

Tickets can be purchased on the "Channel Cat" mobile application. Tickets are for all-day, unlimited use on the day purchase and cost $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 2-10.

Close 2003: The Cat pulls away from a Moline stop. Roald Tweet, right. Channel Cat through the years The Channel Cat returns to our bend of the river this weekend, its 19th year since created by River Action Inc. 2003: The Cat pulls away from a Moline stop. Roald Tweet, right.