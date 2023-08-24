Construction is picking up on 2nd Street and new neighbors are on their way in with the Bucktown Lofts expecting to open the doors next summer.

Known to locals as the Bucktown Center for the Arts, the brick building at 225 E. 2nd Street in downtown Davenport has been vacant following the closure of the art gallery. Previously the top three floors were condos and the bottom floor the gallery space.

Nonprofit MidCoast Fine Arts operated both Bucktown in Davenport and The ARTery/Gallery West in Rock Island. Both closed in March, 2020, after MidCoast disbanded. The ARTery recently re-opened in the former Bike & Hike building in Rock Island.

The Bucktown building has been owned by Y&J Properties, LLC, since 2015. Manager Neil Desai said construction on the building was put on hold while the company renovated other properties, but getting back to Bucktown was always on the radar.

Last year, the company wrapped up a renovation on a former coffee manufacturing building in Burlington and created the Blaul Lofts. Once that was done, the focus was shifted back to Davenport, Desai said. Tina and Troy Stender of Green Star Construction in Davenport were the lead contractors in Burlington and were brought in to fix up Bucktown as well.

Demolition on the inside of the building started a few months ago and a full historic renovation underway. Bucktown was caught in the midst of the the 2019 flood, Desai said, but was cleaned up immediately.

"The building is in pretty good condition," he said. "Its bones are really strong."

Except for construction delays, Desai expects the process to go fairly smoothly because due diligence was done years ago. Y&J owns multiple other historic apartment buildings downtown including the Halligan Coffee Company Lofts on 4th Street, Peterson Paper Company Lofts on 2nd Street and the Hibernian Hall Lofts on Brady Street.

"We've been in Downtown Davenport for a very long time," Desai said. "For us, we are really bullish on Downtown Davenport. Not only the economic development we've seen, but the people, the community and the small businesses."

Developments have been coming to 2nd Street for a while now with the the Last Picture House under construction and expected to open later this year, the addition of Blue Spruce General Store and Tiphanie's relocating earlier this year as well. After seeing all the success, Desai said he is looking forward to opening the doors and adding to the landscape.

"It's becoming the epicenter of downtown," he said of 2nd Street. "It's amazing what's happening down there and Bucktown, I think, is going to play a critical role."

The first floor of the building will remain commercial space and will be split into different sized spaces. Some will be as small as 400 sq. feet, and others as large as 2,000 sq. feet, he said. Already, one commercial lease has been signed.

Desai said a big goal is honor the history of the building with its most recent status as a center for the arts. Nothing is set in stone yet, but the wheels are turning.

"We're really working with the Downtown Davenport Partnership and other channels to say, 'How do we bring some of that back to life,'" he said.

There will be 21 apartments on floors two through four: 18 one-bedroom, two two-bedroom and one three-bedroom. A handful will have river views and will look similar to the Peterson Lofts next door, he said, complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Rent prices will be based on size and view, with the one-bedroom units ranging from the mid $800s to $1,300 a month for units 570 square feet to 1,210 sq. feet. The two bedroom units will come in about $1,500 a month for 1,160-1,235 sq. feet and the three-bedroom unit will be $2,200 for the 1,650 sq. feet space.

A parking lot for residents is available behind the Peterson building where residents can rent a spot, otherwise public parking garages are nearby. Desai said the optimistic goal is to open by next summer, but it may be next fall. Construction costs have risen 10-20% since the last project the company completed, but they are dedicated to continuing to invest in Davenport.

"We're not scared about these costs because we know where the city is headed and we know where this community is headed," he said.

A brief history

The area surrounding the building became known as "Bucktown" because it was a "wilding place where all desires that were prohibited elsewhere, were to be fulfilled" according to the application to the State Historical Society of Iowa.

The six-block district spanned from Front to East Third Streets and Perry Street to the Arsenal Bridge. A map from 1892 identifies 11 saloons operating along the two-block length of East Second Street at that time.

The corner lot was divided into two halves in 1842 but unified again in 1884. According to the application, the property abstract shows a pre-existing link to the liquor trade in 1903 when James A. "Brick" Munro signed a lease on the property, the historical society application said.

Munro was known as the "King of Bucktown" and operated "Brick's Pavilion and Summer Garden," aka "Brick's Dime-a-dance Saloon." An entrepreneur, he provided a rubber-wheeled carriage service to all arriving boats and trains and was a joint inventor of a pressure pump that produced compressed air.

After the closure of Munro's saloon, plans were put in place for local businessman John F. Kelly to build a four-story brick warehouse on the site in 1909, according to the application. The Kelly family was in the grocery business. John took over for his father, Walter Kelly, who was an Irish emigrant who came to America in 1835 and Davenport in 1842.

On Feb. 2, 1910, a building permit for for $24,000 was filed (more than $750,000 in todays dollars) for the construction of the building. In 1948 it underwent a $12,000 renovation (more than $152,000 in todays dollars) to become a retail space.

Eventually, the area became known as Motor Row because of the abundance of businesses catering to cars, including service stations, auto dealerships and tire and auto stores until the mid 1960s.

Y&J Properties eventually purchased the building from MidCoast Fine Arts in July 2015 for $375,000, according to county records.

