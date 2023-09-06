Bargain shoppers have a new hot spot in Moline.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet officially opened to the public on Wednesday morning at 4400 27th Street, the former Gordman's building. The store is known for closeout prices on everything from books and housewares to food and toys.

The Moline store marks the ninth Ollie's in Illinois and the 494th store in the country, said sales director Ken Missig. The 500th store will open in Iowa City later this month, he said.

A crowd of nearly 400 people lined up around the building hoping to be among the first shoppers into the new store. The grand opening was slated to begin at 9 a.m. but, due to excitement, Missig opened the doors about 10 minutes early.

"We have a lot of things in the store and we have a really, really big focus on brand names at great prices," he said. "We're very excited about the turnout and happy to be here as we continue to move westward with the company."

The big pull at Ollie's comes from its slogan: "good stuff cheap." Wednesday morning the store was stocked with name brand food, bathroom products, toys and even outdoor gear. Missig said the store is packed with items and brands people know and love, and it comes from a variety of sources compared to a tradition big-box store.

"It's a little bit of everything. Sometimes it's overstock, sometimes it's package changes or a vendor moves a different direction," he said. "It's really a hodge podge of different ways we get the merchandise."

Due to the wide range of sources, the inventory is switched up often, he said. Items are stocked in bulk and often sold until they are gone. Then, they're replaced with something new.

"It's a little bit of a treasure hunt. We do have some items that we have with some regularity, but for the most part it's a grab bag," he said.

Ollie's also offers a seasonal department with fall items already on shelves and Christmas décor right around the corner, he said. The new store brought about 50 jobs to the community.

