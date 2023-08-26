It all started when David Leib needed new dining room chairs.

He scoured box stores for a set he liked, but he could not find any at a price he liked. Instead, he decided to make them himself.

"I went home and made one. I put it on Facebook and it just kind of took off," he said. "I had never done it before or had any clue what I was doing. I just did it, and people loved it."

That feedback is what encouraged him to pursue the hobby that after eight years, turned into a full-fledged business. Leib's new shop, A Cut Above Custom Woodwork by Design, can be found at 706 18th Ave. in Moline.

He has been working out of his home wood shop for years and recently decided to move into a retail space in the Olde Town area. The shop is still under construction, but on display are examples of work that can be purchased or ordered from him.

"I'm self-taught. I've never sat down with anyone or anything. I think I was just born with it," he said. "I can envision things other people can't see and I just make it off the top of my head."

Everything in the shop was made by Leib, including the custom laser and CNC (engraving) work. Along with his fiancé Michelle Nguyen, he only uses locally sourced timber from an area sawmill. His specialty, he said, is slab work.

In the center of the retail portion of his shop is a large dining table with a live-edge. Leib said he often hears from people they'd love a piece like that but don't know how to make it. That's where he steps in.

"We will walk you through, from beginning to end, whatever project you have in mind," he said. "We're really good about working with a customer as far as keeping them in the loop. We don't just take their idea and run with it."

Every step along the way, he said, he sends pictures and keeps the customer informed with pictures and communication to ensure the end-product is what they have in mind. For example, if a customer comes in with a need for a dining room table, all he needs is a budget and dimensions. From there, Leib will walk the customer through the kinds of wood that could work, the cut of the slab and custom finishes like epoxy or engraving.

"We love a new, custom idea because you're never going to find it anywhere else," he said.

Leib can make anything from tables, benches and shelves to cutting boards, coasters and signs, but one specialty item Leib is most known for is his custom flags. One has been doated to every local police and fire department in the area, he said.

Customers order them for gifts often and can customize them to be for any team, company or logo they want. Examples in his shop include ones for the United States Marine Corps and Blue Lives Matter.

A first-time entrepreneur, Leib admitted it was a little scary to take the leap into becoming a business owner, but based on the response he has gotten so far, he feels confident.

"The feedback is really good and it's really encouraging, but it's still scary," he said. "I think we're going to do extremely well. There's no doubt in my mind."

Leib is hoping to open the showroom in October after a family and friends open house next month. Until then, he is still taking orders and available for customers at ACutAboveByDesign@gmail.com.

The woodworking community in the Quad-Cities is fairly small, he said, but he feels that's an advantage for his business. As long as someone has an idea, he has talent to bring it to life.

"We're going to thrive just because you can't find this stuff here (in the Quad-Cities)," he said. "We strive to be a resource for someone to get their imagination and creativity going."