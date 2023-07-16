SCOTT COUNTY
Tabatha Lancaster and Cameron Brown, 27118 155th Ave., Court, Long Grove, post frame, bldg., $34,000.
SILVIS
Brian and Valerie Smith, 1402 Ave. of the Cities, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $38,000.
Justin Miller, 1101 8th St. Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $100,000.
Justin Miller, 1103 8th St. Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $100,000.
Jennifer Johnson, 503 8th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $5,000.
Mark and Rita Luebber, 1913 12th St., residential remodel, Becker & Becker, $3,000.
LaCanasta Bakery, 917 1st Ave., sign, Wolf Signs and Graphics, $5,200.
Walmart, 1601 18th St., signs, 4MC Corpl, $25,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Ed Villarreal, 1425 113th Ave., Milan, residential addition, ADT Solar, $45,829.
Julie Samuelson, 8303 140th St., Taylor Ridge, pool, $8,500.
Todd White, 633 2nd Ave. W., Andalusia, deck, Decked Out, $23,210.
William Onken, 34020 176th Ave., New Boston, residential addition, Landmark Irrigation, $86,100.
BETTENDORF
6346 Wildberry Dr., residential addition, Excel Deck & Fence, $9,700.
Kerkhoff Homes, 5007 Oak Ridge Ct., residential addition, $100,000.
5709 Eagle Ridge Rd., Bpi Development Group, residential addition, $139,000.
1811 18th St., residential remodel, Cutting Edge Custom Homes, $122,500.
4016 State St., commercial remodel, Sampson Const., $95,500.
Lynda Bolin, 2945 Elk Dr., residential remodel, $10,460.
2503 53rd Ave., residential remodel, Corridor Const. Services of Iowa, $46,599.
Jeff Cook, 437 Grant St., residential remodel, $40,000.
852 Middle Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $1,288,369.
910 Middle Rd., commercial remodel, Ramses Const., $23,000.
326 11th St., residential remodel, QC Const. Services, $4,500.
4699 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, Servpro of Clinton, $547,345.
2521 18th St., residential remodel, Job Const., $43,000.
Asbury Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., institutional remodel, $29,081.
3150 Glenbrook Circle South, residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $29,262.
4045 Tanglefoot Terr., residential remodel, Reed Const., $14,700.
Tracy Kennis, 4050 Pinebrook Ln., deck, $2,700.
1492 Antler Ct., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $17,640.
Callie Griffiths, 3208 Maplecrest Rd., deck, $7,000.
Dave Walker, 5021 Wyndham Ct., deck, $2,335.
Randall Lowenbereg, 3673 Eastwood Ct., deck, $2,000.
729 Jones St., residential addition, Durham Remodeling & Repair, $30,000.
6909 Iron Tee Way, commercial addition, Build To Suit, $4,302,680.
106 River Dr., residential addition, Boylers Ornamental Iron, $29,860.
7215 Genesis Way, residential addition, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $7,500.
3012 Parkwild Dr., residential addition, Iossi Const., $5,800.
7229 Genesis Way, residential addition, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $10,000.
Brandon Rondeau, 5928 Justin Ct., residential addition, $4,500.
Christopher Larson, 5541 Charter Oaks Dr., residential addition, $7,000.
Keith Darin, 4875 Rambling Ct., residential addition, $4,200.
2503 53rd Ave., sign, MediaQuest Signs, $5,800.
5182 Pandit Dr., residential addition, True Solar, $3,109.
1736 Skyline Dr., residential addition, Solar Grids QC, $12,960.
3841 Brookwood Ln., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $35,393.
Elyssa and Steve Brookhouse, 1728 Elmwood Dr., pool, $7,500.
John and Nevada Lemke, 4540 Ashworth Ct., pool, $12,500.
2 Highland Green Ct., pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $70,000.
Tom Conger, 3149 Field Sike Dr., pool, $6,500.
5257 Competition Dr., new commercial, Build To Suit, $689,997.
5277 Competition Dr., new commercial, Build To Suit, $1,041,948.
5077 Oak Ridge Ct., single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $600,000.
4814 55th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $375,000.
5179 Pinecreek Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $239,876.
4615 Woodland Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $524,630.
4929 Lakeside Ct., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $452,492.
3160 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.
3164 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.
3156 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.
3152 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.