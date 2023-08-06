Permits
MOLINE
106 19th Ave., commercial remodel, Greenleaf Management LLC, $44,500.
3915 41st Ave. Dr., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $417,600.
4301 44th Ave., commercial remodel, Mosaic Const., $128,000.
2727 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, Subsero Moline RE LLC, $800,000.
3402 7th St., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $15,100.
2305 14th Ave., deck, B & W Home Improvement, $13,949.
7311 35th Ave., deck, QC General, $14,900.
640 10th St., deck, $5,040.
126 4th Ave., residential addition, $4,964.
3205 26th Ave. Court, pool, $2,600.
2544 30th Ave., pool, $12,862.
1115 18th Ave., residential remodel, $42,000.
1113 18th Ave., residential remodel, $42,000.
5016 34th Ave., A., residential remodel, $54,420.
2534 28th Ave., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $16,500.
5111 6th Ave., residential addition, Delveau Const., $120,000.
1508 37th St., residential addition, $4,000.
4401 27th St., commercial remodel, Cambri Builders, $280,000.
3610 25th St., sign, Lillicrap in QC Customs, $6,639.
4237 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $6,600.
1411 15th St., sign, $1,000.
870 36th Ave., sign, Lillicrap in QC Customs, $2,459.
1992 1st St. A, sign, Lillicrap in QC Customs, $3,545.
ROCK ISLAND
Sherilyn Goldman, 2114 29 ½ St., residential addition, Finish Line Builders, $23,000.
Kai Swanson, 2514 22 ½ Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $28,457.
John Diamond, 2002 34th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $32,346.
Kevin McSparin, 925 34th Ave., residential addition, B&W Home Improvement & Const., $76,890.
Richard Fislar, 2210 30th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $29,774.
Jaqueline Lee, 2025 30th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $25,354.
Marsha Edgington, 1411 17th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $22,154.
Lawrence Ferrarini, 35 Blackhawk Hills Dr., residential addition, Werner Investment Properties, $33,095.
Augustana College, 1204-06 35th St., residential remodel, $13,150.
Augustana College, 733 35th St., residential remodel, $25,904.
Augustana College, 3520 7th Ave., residential remodel, $25,904.
Theo’s Cafe, 213-215 17th St., commercial remodel, A1 Morris Heating and Cooling, $60,000.
Tony and Cynthia Collins, 1220 22nd St., residential remodel, Elite Exteriors, $29,550.
1200 20th St., decks, A Fry Const., $5,292.
Winnie Addison, 2356 41st St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $51,000.
Matt Von Holdt, 2059 43rd St., residential addition, Solar Grids Quad Cities, $8,100.
Claudia Douglas, 2419 32nd Ave., deck, $3,000.
James Hill, 2536 28th St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $27,500.
Ken Samelson, 8504 Ridgewood Rd., # 201, residential remodel, Wieckhorst Const., $28,100.
James Schfrempf, 2336 40th St. Court, residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $27,000.
Andrew Padavich, 1150 45th St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $61,000.