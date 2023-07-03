It's been four years of fun, but now big changes have come to Pedal Pub Quad Cities.

The premise of the business was customers would sign up for a ride and a "beerless pilot" would steer them around the city. Each tour is two hours long and is bring-your-own-beverage (BYOB) style, including alcohol. Pedal Pub does not provide beverages of any kind.

Each ride can be customized to include stops at local bars or as scenic tours of the city, but recently, Davenport has put the kibosh on alcohol consumption while aboard, Pedal Pub Quad Cities owner Terry Williams said.

"We're just complying," he said. "It’s their interpretation of a business not complying with their ordinances, and they decided that we’re operating against the law.”

The city of Davenport did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Williams said services were still be offered in Davenport, but no alcohol was allowed on board. It has been a blow to business, he said.

"The essence of the business was having the experience of socializing with your party on a bike in a way you can do so in a bar," he said.

Now, without alcohol, people don't enjoy the ride the way they used to and don't see the value of it, he said.

In an attempt to survive the season, Pedal Pub is offering 50% off rides in Davenport with the promo code NOALC-50% until it receives a judicial opinion, according to a Facebook post from the business.

Pedal Pub also operates in Rock Island, and customers there are still allowed to bring their own alcohol, Williams said. Recently, the business moved into 221 E. 2nd St., the former Backwater Crossfit. The goal was to use part of the building to store the bikes for easy pick-up and turn the rest of the building into a bar or similar concept that would compliment the business, the managers said at the time.

The bikes are Dutch Party Bikes, which are hand-crafted in the Netherlands and shipped via storage container. In the center of the bike is a large table that is surrounded by 16 bike seats with pedals.

Williams said they would keep the new location and continue working on the larger plan of providing to the Quad-Cities overall. Pedal Pub used to offer services in Moline but had challenges transporting the bikes.

Williams said they were actively looking at solutions and even some options to expand into Bettendorf. Depending on what each city allows, they can adjust their services to meet the need, he said.

"Depending on each cities' ordinance, we're going to try to offer the best experience possible," he said. "Each city probably has their own particular do's and don'ts, and Davenport made theirs clear."

