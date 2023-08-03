Lee Enterprises has announced its third quarter results.

“Our third quarter digital subscription results continue to lead the industry by a significant margin, continuing the streak for the last 14 quarters. This long-standing out-performance gives us even more confidence in achieving our long-term goal of $100 million of digital-only subscription revenue," Kevin Mowbray, Lee’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

There were 606,000 digital-product subscribers in June, up 21% compared to 2022, Mowbray said.

Amplified Digital® revenue totaled $24 million in the quarter, a 15% increase over the prior year. Total digital revenue increased 15% in the third quarter, and represented 41% of the total operating revenue.

"The rapid pace of digital growth is tied to strong execution of our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy,” Mowbray said.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew 1% in the third quarter.

"Despite the near-term impact of the broader economic conditions on Adjusted EBITDA, the strong performance of our digital revenue streams through the first three quarters of FY23 position us well to reaffirm our FY23 targets for total digital revenue and digital-only subscribers," Mowbray said.

Key third quarter highlights include:

Total operating revenue of $171 million.

Total digital revenue of $70 million, a 15% increase over the prior year, and representing 41% of the total operating revenue.

Digital-only subscription revenue increased 43% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Digital advertising and marketing services revenue represented 63% of the total advertising revenue and totaled $50 million, an 8% increase over the prior year. Digital marketing services revenue at Amplified Digital® fueled the growth, with quarterly revenue of $24 million, a 15% increase compared to the prior year.

Digital services revenue, which is predominantly BLOX Digital, totaled $5 million in the quarter.

Total advertising and marketing services revenue was impacted by the elimination of certain advertising products that did not meet the company’s profitability standards. These decisions had a $5 million adverse impact on advertising revenue but had a favorable impact on Adjusted EBITDA. Excluding these product eliminations, advertising revenue would have been down 8% compared to the prior year.

Operating expenses totaled $160 million and cash costs totaled $150 million, a 15% and 14% decrease compared to the prior year, respectively. Our third quarter results include a $1 million unfavorable variance related to the medical plan.

Net income totaled $2 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $23 million.

