Davenport expects to host tens of thousands of visitors at the end of this month as Quad-City Times Bix 7 runners and RAGBRAI cyclists converge for what organizers are calling BixBRAI.

"I think this could be absolutely one of — if not the biggest — Julys on record in the Quad-Cities," said Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell.

The John Deere Classic last week, including its concerts on the course, increased the visibility for the region, Herrell said. He hopes to carry that momentum through the month as the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 49th running of the Bix 7 on July 29 round out an event-packed month.

Beginning July 21, shuttles will be operating throughout Davenport with long-term parking available as well. Some cyclists are expected to leave vehicles and supplies to retrieve in Davenport on the final day of the ride.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to welcome people from all over the world," Herrell said. "This is the biggest RAGBRAI in the history of this event."

Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring said her team is ready for another race in the streets of downtown Davenport. The race begins at 8 a.m. on July 29, but the festivities are happening all week long.

One week before, July 22, will kick off virtual race week in which runners can participate in the Bix from any location. On July 27, the expo will open at the River Center from 5-9 p.m. Runners can pick up their packets, register late and discover the latest and greatest in health and fitness technology. At 7 p.m. that night will be the annual Genesis Brady Street Sprints

"If you have not seen it, this is a year to come out. People line the sidewalks to watch it," Juehring said. "People are giving it all they've got."

Friday, July 28, the expo will open again from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Also on Friday is The Heights of the Era (THOTE) festival in Lindsay Park. The Bix will take place the following day and is listed with USA Track & Field (USATF) as a championship race.

Athletes in the top 10 during a championship year often use their winnings to help supplement their training. Juehring said this means the elite athletes on the Davenport streets are either Olympic hopefuls or medalists that plan to be in the the 20204 summer Olympics in Paris.

"Our term 'run with the best' has a whole new meaning this year," she said. "Whether you're walking or running, you're going to be on the same street as these Olympic athletes."

To be eligible for a championship, athletes must be citizens of the United States and eligible to represent the United States in all levels of international competition, said Ryan Cash, a coordinator for USA Track & Field. Athletes competing in the event who are not citizens will be removed from the overall USATF Championship results.

In March, a course certifier measured the course to ensure it meets the minimal distance required to be listed. In this case, that's seven miles. This needs to be done every 10 years, regardless whether the course changes. In the event the course did change, due to a flood, for example, it would have to be re-certified prior to the next race.

On Monday, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said planning and preparation have been in the works for months and have taken a lot of collaboration between multiple entities. RAGBRAI alone is expected to welcome 30,000 people from 50 states and 18 countries.

"Davenport, the Quad-Cities (and) downtown is ready for this," he said. "This is the center of the universe at the end of July."

For those not interested in running or biking, the Mississippi River Blues Society will be hosting a family-friendly event in LeClaire Park that day, the Freight House Farmers Market will take place that morning and there is a Quad City River Bandits game scheduled that night.

Matson said people gathering for the Bix is a special day every year, but the combination of events happening that Saturday will also make it historic.

"Forty-nine years of running. Fifty years of biking. A whole lot of years of playing baseball ... A whole bunch of things, all right here," the mayor said. "We've got this. We're ready."

While the events are all happening in downtown Davenport, Herrell said, they will benefit the entire Quad-Cities area by getting visitors excited about coming to the area and boosting resident pride.

Creating a family-friendly event is the goal for the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said executive director Kyle Carter. Over the next several years, a $24 million project will begin to take shape on Davenport's downtown riverfront.

Events like RAGBRAI and the Bix will help bring people in, and the transformation of the riverfront will bring them back year-after-year, he said.

"This is what the world looks like today, but in a few short years, you're going to see an incredible transformation," Carter said. "When they come back in a few years, they're barely going to recognize the place for all the right reasons."

