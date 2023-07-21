The long wait is finally over as employees cut the ribbon on the brand new Dick's House of Sport Friday morning.

The building at 5511 Elmore Avenue in Davenport underwent a six-month remodel to become the newest addition to the chain's line-up of more expansive stores. Store Executive Director Todd Steinhart said the sporting goods giant is slowing adding more House of Sport stores around the US and will have 15 by the end of 2024.

The new layout was designed with the athlete in mind, he said. The new House of Sport is about three times the size of a normal Dick's Sporting Goods store. The Davenport location is also one of three to have a Golf Galaxy location, which features its own service desk and two fitting bays for practicing.

"For us it's really about the experience. For the House of Sport, one of the differentiators is the ability to work with the community, which we have not been able to do before with the capacity that we do now," Steinhart said.

Steinhart said the store employs a PGA Pro that will focus mainly on lessons but will also help fit customers for clubs. At the back of the Golf Galaxy is a service desk where staff can help with everything from re-grips to re-shafts.

"We hire employees that are experts in their fields so we want to make sure that everyone is giving a good experience to the athlete when they come in," he said.

Golf Galaxy now also has a full-service footwear department. Running and walking shoes are in their own 5,800 square foot area, with more than 300 styles to choose from.

"It is such a nice time to be able to come in here and really be able to take a second to look at all the different options," he said.

In the center of the store is a 30 foot rock wall with five stations for climbing. Participants can pay $10 for 15 minutes of climbing and are able to do as many courses as they want.

Adjacent to the rock wall is a new and improved fishing department with more than 3,300 square feet of space — the largest of all the House of Sport locations. Paddle sports and camping sections follow, along with dedicated spaces for hockey and cycling.

Next to it is a dedicated House of Cleats for other sports including softball, baseball, football and lacrosse. Next to that section is a multi-function cage with a simulator set up for batting practice, hockey and soccer.

The simulator can be changed depending on the sport, and the cage is available for rent as well as trying out equipment before a purchase, he said. The softball and baseball sections are next to it with a full lineup of equipment for everyone from youth to adults.

At the front there is a service desk for customers who need to bring in equipment, like bikes.

Steinhart said he looks forward to welcoming customers into the new and improved store, because it allows for more hands-on activities and a chance to experience retail in a new way.

"In the old formats we weren't taking advantage of (serving) the community like we could, and I think that's going to be the biggest aspect for us," he said. "It's not just a visual experience, but it's the experience you have that different from other retail. We're here for the athlete. We're here to make sure they're getting everything that they need."

After a ribbon cutting, the Dick's Sporting Goods team awarded three $5,000 checks to First Tee Quad Cities, Sports QC and the Black Hawk Area Special Education Phoenix Program. Gray Thrapp and the team from QC Youth Sports were there for what they thought was an award, but turned out to be a $75,000 check courtesy of Dick's 75for75 Sports Matter Program.

To carry on the excitement of the ribbon cutting, professional athlete Devin Hester signed autographs Friday evening. Wrestling champion Spencer Lee will sign autographs Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m. and from 3-4 p.m. Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East will be signing.

Photos: Groundbreaking at Davenport West High School for expansion and renovations