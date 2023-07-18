Downtown Davenport has bounced back from a devastating flood and global pandemic to produce multi-million dollar projects.

Tuesday morning, a crowd of business leaders gathered at the Hotel Blackhawk to hear from Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP). The city has received negative national attention recently, he said, but there are lessons to be learned and progress to applaud.

324 Main Disaster

The May 28 collapse and subsequent death of three Davenport citizens in the apartment building at 324 Main Street is a tragedy that will never be forgotten, Carter said. Moving forward, the city needs to learn from the disaster and shift the focus from building ownership to building stewardship, he said.

The Davenport's collapse is the "exception" and not the rule, he said, noting downtown wants to begin the healing process and turn the page on something new.

"We are better, and we will be better," he said.

Carter also noted more than $185,000 was raised between fundraisers, donation drives, agencies and organizations. The DDP itself allocated $100,000 for business relief and awarded $97,500 to 14 businesses in the area by June 30.

In order to move forward, he said, the downtown will have to work collectively to pave a new path.

"The legacy of this needs to be that we learned something and that we will come back better," he said.

Business booms, momentum continues

In the past year, 36 businesses have joined or expanded in downtown Davenport. Those include Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, Dam Tacos, RubberStamps.Net and the Habano Cigar Lounge.

"This is on the heels of COVID and two floods," Carter said. "Balance is what we're shooting for here, and downtown should be a little bit of everything."

Thirteen major projects were completed this year, including the renovations of the Kahl Building apartments and the Capitol Theatre. It's been 14 years since a show took place in the Capitol, and the $24 million renovation of the building will make it possible once more, he said.

"That is an enormously important project as far as getting the westside of downtown more active," Carter said. "There's been so much this year that's happened that we're excited about."

The DDP also awarded grants for design and entrepreneurs to help get their businesses off the ground. Additionally, it granted $77,000 to nine businesses for interior improvements and leveraged more than $340,000 in private investments.

This year, the DDP is doubling its investment in the exterior and structural improvement grant fund to $100,000. Grant applications open Aug. 15.

Looking ahead, progress is happening everywhere, Carter said. Currently, 12 projects with an estimated cost of nearly $70 million are underway. This includes renovations at the Bucktown Center for the Arts on 2nd Street.

"That was something that was delayed by the 2019 flood and other issues. It's really getting off the ground and it will have first-floor commercial as well," he said. Plans for the upper floors include market-rate apartments.

Housing is a big part of development as well. The Federal Pointe apartments, near the downtown YMCA, will possibly be the largest downtown apartment building with more than 180 units, Carter said.

"Residential continues to be the lifeblood of a lot of community down here and drives our retail as well," he said. "We're not going to let our foot off the gas anytime soon."

There are more than 1,700 downtown housing units with an additional 367 under construction and an additional 320 market-rate units planned.

Uncovering history a priority

After the 2019 floods, there was considerable concern about whether 2nd Street could bounce back. A slew of new business developments, including the new movie theater on the corner of 2nd and Iowa and upcoming improvements to the Great River Brewery, have created a hype that has brought new life to the area, Carter said.

"We should collectively be extraordinary proud that this is the shining diamond of downtown," he said. "This is a spectacular piece of real estate. We went through the seventh-highest flood (on record) this spring, and you wouldn't even know it happened."

In the Motor Row and Bucktown historic districts, iron archways will go in to recognize the history of the area. Lighting will be installed in Emmerson Alley and a mural will be completed during Alternating Currents.

On Brady Street, construction is continuing on the MLK Park, adjacent to the MLK Center. For the last year, a survey of historic Black business sites has been underway. The two-year study is wrapping up its first year and will look to uncover the history of the neighborhood, Carter said.

"A lot of people don't realize that the corner of 5th and Brady was at one time a thriving Black business corridor," he said. "That's been erased from history."

The purpose of the project is to uncover the history and promote the history of Davenport alongside the history of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The survey is being paid for by state grants, the DDP and the Friends of MLK, Inc.

"I think this is going to redefine our history. I think Iowa's history books are going to literally be changed by this study, and it's just the beginning," he said.

Destination Iowa grant to bring life to the riverfront

A big goal for the DDP is to create a place that people want to be and come back to, Carter said. The $24 million plan to fill out Main Street Landing is intended to transform the riverfront.

"This is the kind of stuff that real cities are made of," he said.

In addition to Main Street Landing, a component to a state grant is lighting at the Figge Art Museum. Renderings show the museum blocks lit up in different colors.

Back on the riverfront, Carter touched on the 2023 flood response.

Carter said the city learned from its mistakes in the 2019 HESCO breach to build a taller, stronger flood wall and to better communicate with businesses along 2nd Street.

"The fact that you can't tell that it flooded at all proves that we are doing something right with this," he said.

The city has approved a flood mitigation plan that will include sewer system upgrades to help eliminate the backup of sewer water when the flood waters inevitably rise.

"It won't fix all of our problems, but it will make it a lot less painful," he said.

Key performance indicators looking at sales tax show the food and beverage industry has completely bounced back, and improved, since 2019. Sales tax on specialty retail increased more than $115,000 from fiscal year 2021 to 2022, and the total sales tax rose by nearly $2 million.

"This community has seen blips over the last five years like all of humanity, but we are a resilient bunch and continue to fight back," he said.

The purpose of the Downtown Davenport Partnership

The DDP manages a self-supporting municipal improvement district (SMID) operating in 52-square blocks of downtown space that consists of more than 250 businesses, 200 plus residents and has an assessed value of more than $200 million. Part of the DDP's mission statement is to improve the business district and, "enhance its aesthetic appearance and economic future."

Carter said this is crucial, because cities are judged by how their downtowns look and operate. If the downtown is not up to par, it sets a precedent for the rest of the city.

"No matter how many jobs we create and no matter how much we have worked to build those businesses, if this isn't a place that people want to live in the first place, it doesn't matter," he said. "We have to make quality of place. We have to be a place where people feel welcome, included, excited by and in turn, the wheel goes around and we will start to create more jobs."

From 2022-23, the DDP brought in more than $1.7 million in revenue. Of that, more than $970,000 came from the SMID alone. Events, city services and funding from the Rhythm City Casino helped make up the remainder.

In the past year, more than $29 million in projects have been completed, with an additional $69 million in projects underway. Overall, the downtown generates $7.6 million annually for Davenport — about 4.5% of citywide revenue.