Dylan Bowen considers himself a regular dad and husband. But to thousands of kids looking forward to a fun Christmas, he's a hero.

Three years ago he started 3D printing face shields to be worn during the pandemic. Then, he evolved into 3D printing toys to be donated to Toys for Tots. And now, his donations are in the thousands.

Bowen said it all started when he stumbled across IC3D Printing, a manufacturing business based out of Ohio. Since 2018, the company has been sponsoring a program where "printing elves" volunteer to make toys for children in need. Volunteers interested in making toys themselves can sign up online.

"It's all community based and volunteer lead," he said, adding there are about 300 people nationwide involved this year. "We have a set number of models that we approve of based on the integrity, design and ease of printability. Basically, we want anyone who has a 3D printer to be able to print these designs and not have to make special adjustments."

There are about a dozen different models ranging from penguins and chameleons to lizards, dogs and Jeeps. The toys average about 30 minutes to print, depending on size.

During the day, Bowen works on Arsenal Island and has brought a printer into his office. His employer recently made a $500 donation toward supplies, and Modern Woodman donated a new printer and additional supplies.

All of this has allowed him to increase his donations nearly 600% since he started. In 2021, Bowen made about 350 toys and doubled that to 700 in 2022. This year, his goal is 2,400 toys. So far, he has about 1,500 ready to go.

"I was always fortunate to have a good Christmas, but I know kids who didn't," he said. "I absolutely love it. They're not grand, big toys, but they're toys other kids won't be able to say they have."

Bowen takes care to ensure each toy is different in its color and pattern. His different printers have different abilities, with some able to print in multiple colors. Typically he prints in batches and prints anywhere between 20 and 30 of the same toy at the same time.

"My son is six now, but he has always loved every single thing that has come off the printer, even if it's just a block," he said. "He has thousands of them but he loves them."

Printing that many toys is a year-long process, but he starts to amp up his campaign for sponsors in July, when supplies are typically running low. When he started, Bowen had about 12 printers in his possession, but has pared it down to three. The printers can range in cost from about $150 to a few thousand dollars.

The printing material, filament, is a thin thermoplastic that comes on a spool. It comes in a variety of colors and has an average cost of about $25. Bowen uses the donations to purchase filament, then ships it across the US to other volunteer toy makers.

Bowen has established himself as the Iowa hub for IC3D. When he started, he was the only volunteer 3D printer in the state. In the last three years, the program has grown to include more printers along the I-80 corridor including people in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, West Des Moines and Council Bluffs.

"This year is the biggest year for Iowa," he said. "The first year it was just me, and I had to ship my toys up to Wisconsin because there was nobody in Iowa to do it. The second year I became a hub, and there was one other person helping me. This year, we have several."

If they are ever in need of filament, Bowen makes sure they get it. And he goes across state lines, too, mentioning he regularly trades with a man in Las Vegas.

By November, shipments of toys from across the state of Iowa make their way to Bowen's door. From there, he inspects every one for quality control purposes then ships them off to Toys for Tots to meet the Dec. 1 deadline.

This year, IC3D has a goal of 85,000 printed toys. Bowen's donation may be a small dent, he said, but there's no feeling like helping others.

"I really just get a good feeling of accomplishment because I want to make sure kids get that kind of Christmas I always had," he said.

Those looking to donate to Bowen personally can do so through his GoFundMe, or to IC3D on its website. Bowen also sells his products in his Etsy shop, DubandJub3DPrints.

