Fair Oaks Foods is not ready to bring home the bacon just yet. The company has broken its silence on the progress of a $132 million facility, originally expected to open next year.

Fair Oaks officials late Monday said they are continuing to work on the, "opportunity to build a facility in Davenport."

"We have taken a pause due to higher projected costs, resulting from the pandemic. We are diligently working through these challenges and will share updates as we have them."

As of Monday, there was no work done on the site. Construction costs have risen 82.5% since 2020 according to Construction Dive. For 2023, the price increase of steel was 22%, wood 16% and concrete 15%.

The news comes after months of silence from the bacon company, which announced its arrival to the Quad-Cities last summer. Fair Oaks is based in Pleasant Prairie, WI, where it has active listings for jobs.

Located at 2951 Enterprise Way, the building is expected to be 150,000 square feet and sit on 31.5 acres within the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.

Last year, Fair Oaks COO Joe Freda told a reporter that Davenport beat out 176 other location options. He also said the goal was to have all employees hired and ready to work by the end of 2023 with a goal of opening the facility in early 2024. As of last week, Freda is no longer with the company.

According to previous reporting, two site visits were conducted in 2021, and the project came to fruition in about a year. With the green light given, a $180 million economic impact was expected for the area. It was expected to employ 247 people with an average wage of $23.95.