Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is currently accepting applications for its fall 2023 Venture School cohort, in an ongoing partnership with the Iowa Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

Open to regional startups, small businesses, non-profits and corporate innovation teams, the fall 2023 cohort will meet from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each Wednesday from Oct. 4 to Nov. 15 at Scott Community College's Urban Campus, located on 101 W. Third St. in downtown Davenport.

Hailing from the University of Iowa's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (UI JPEC), the statewide Venture School program aims to help high-potential startups turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality. The SBDC and EICC have partnered with UI JPEC for the past 16 years to bring Venture School to the Quad-Cities area.

Venture School cohorts meet for seven weeks to work with instructors and mentors — here, cohorts will dig into topics client discovery, customer archetypes and learn tactics for marketing, distribution and product concepts.

The seven-week session culminates with each cohort member pitching a business plan and product to a venture capitalist and a lender.

Interested entrepreneurs must apply online by Monday, Sept. 18 at https://iowajpec.org/form/venture-school-application.

“Our Venture School graduates have excelled in raising capital, creating jobs, launching products and services, turning profit, and creating additional joint ventures,” said Joel Youngs, Eastern Iowa SBDC Regional Director. “We are proud of the work we do to ensure entrepreneurs in our region have all the tools, resources, and opportunities to excel. Every successful start-up strengthens our communities.”

The program is built from a streamlined curriculum crafted by the National Science Foundation I-Corps at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley. The curriculum aims to enhance participants' entrepreneurial skills, challenging them to use their findings to pivot, preserve or enhance their original business plans.

Since 1985, EICC has served small business owners in Scott, Clinton, Jackson and Muscatine counties as one of 15 centers in the Iowa SBDC network. For more questions about SBDC at EICC, contact Youngs at jeyoungs@eicc.edu or 563-336-3401.

Photos: EICC students compete in inaugural welding competition