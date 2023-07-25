Genesis Health System president Kurt Andersen will take on an expanded role to lead one of three divisions across MercyOne.

Genesis became part of MercyOne, a statewide Iowa health system, on March 1. MercyOne has formed three new divisions — Western, Central and Eastern — and expanded Eastern Iowa to include Genesis as the division hub.

As MercyOne Eastern Iowa Division president, Andersen will oversee all of Genesis and MercyOne’s Dubuque, Clinton and surrounding area locations. He will assume the role Aug. 1.

“As the Eastern Division, we can more effectively build the framework to enhance access to health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois,” Andersen said. “By aligning the clinical capabilities, services and talent within our division, we will find new ways to serve patients and overcome the current challenges in health care today.”

Kay Takes, current Eastern Iowa president, will retain her role as president of MercyOne Dubuque. Mellissa Wood, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer, will continue to serve as leader of MercyOne Clinton. Both will join the MercyOne Eastern Iowa Division leadership team that includes Genesis, all working together to transform health care in the communities served.

A self-described “hometown boy,” Andersen is a lifelong resident of Eldridge, Iowa, and a North Scott High School graduate who has been with Genesis during his residency, as a practicing family medicine physician, and while serving in executive leadership roles.

Andersen became president of Genesis Health System on March 19. He succeeds president and CEO Doug Cropper, who retired in June to serve a full-time church mission in Germany. Previously, Andersen was chief clinical officer/chief medical officer (CMO) at Genesis since January 2022.

Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of physician operations and CMO during the challenges of COVID-19. As part of Genesis Health Group, he has held executive leadership roles and practiced family medicine in Davenport and at Genesis HealthPlex, Bettendorf.

He is a 1997 graduate of University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine and a 2000 graduate of the Genesis Quad Cities Family Medicine Residency Program, where he has been teacher and mentor.

As president of the Eastern Division, Andersen will join Tom Clark, president for the Western Division, and Mike Wegner, president for the Central Division, in leading the new divisions across MercyOne. The three presidents report to Bob Ritz, MercyOne CEO and president.

MercyOne is a member of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 26 states. Trinity Health is not affiliated with any Iowa-based entities currently using the name “Trinity” or “Trinity Health.”

