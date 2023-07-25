Genesis Health System president Kurt Anderson will take on an expanded role to lead one of three divisions across MercyOne.
Genesis became part of MercyOne, a statewide Iowa health system, on March 1. MercyOne has formed three new divisions — Western, Central and Eastern — and expanded Eastern Iowa to include Genesis as the division hub.
As MercyOne Eastern Iowa Division president, Andersen will oversee all of Genesis and MercyOne’s Dubuque, Clinton and surrounding area locations. He will assume the role Aug. 1.
“As the Eastern Division, we can more effectively build the framework to enhance access to health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois,” Andersen said. “By aligning the clinical capabilities, services and talent within our division, we will find new ways to serve patients and overcome the current challenges in health care today.”
Kay Takes, current Eastern Iowa president, will retain her role as president of MercyOne Dubuque. Mellissa Wood, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer, will continue to serve as leader of MercyOne Clinton. Both will join the MercyOne Eastern Iowa Division leadership team that includes Genesis, all working together to transform health care in the communities served.
A self-described “hometown boy,” Andersen is a lifelong resident of Eldridge, Iowa, and a North Scott High School graduate who has been with Genesis during his residency, as a practicing family medicine physician, and while serving in executive leadership roles.
Andersen became president of Genesis Health System on March 19. He succeeds president and CEO Doug Cropper, who retired in June to serve a full-time church mission in Germany. Previously, Andersen was chief clinical officer/chief medical officer (CMO) at Genesis since January 2022.
Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of physician operations and CMO during the challenges of COVID-19. As part of Genesis Health Group, he has held executive leadership roles and practiced family medicine in Davenport and at Genesis HealthPlex, Bettendorf.
He is a 1997 graduate of University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine and a 2000 graduate of the Genesis Quad Cities Family Medicine Residency Program, where he has been teacher and mentor.
As president of the Eastern Division, Andersen will join Tom Clark, president for the Western Division, and Mike Wegner, president for the Central Division, in leading the new divisions across MercyOne. The three presidents report to Bob Ritz, MercyOne CEO and president.
MercyOne is a member of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 26 states. Trinity Health is not affiliated with any Iowa-based entities currently using the name “Trinity” or “Trinity Health.”
States where people live the longest
States where people live the longest
The average life expectancy in the United States is 78.8 years, with women generally having a longer life expectancy than men. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’ (CDC) mortality rates in the U.S. for 2019 show the average life expectancy for men was 76.3 years, while the average for women was 81.4 years. Most gaps in life expectancy can be explained by the risk factors that people engage in. The disparity between men and women, for example, is because women tend to engage in less risky behavior than men, and suffer fewer vehicular accidents. People living in the Southern United States are more likely to be smokers, which is a leading cause of death. A 2016 American Cancer Society study found that cigarettes contribute to one in four cancer deaths in the country. Most of the 10 states with the highest attributable cancer deaths were located in the South, which explains why many of the states with the lowest life expectancies can also be found across the region. Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state’s average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively. Read on to learn the average life expectancy in your state.
You may also like: States with the most multi-generational households
Canva
#51. West Virginia
- Average life expectancy: 74.8
- Total seniors in the state: 367,400 (20.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #46
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 96% White, 2.7% Black or African American, 0.5% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#50. Mississippi
- Average life expectancy: 74.9
- Total seniors in the state: 486,804 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #50
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.4% male, 56.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.8% White, 27.5% Black or African American, 0.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#48. Alabama (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 75.4
- Total seniors in the state: 854,312 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #44
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.2% White, 20.1% Black or African American, 1.1% Hispanic or Latino, 1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#48. Kentucky (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 75.4
- Total seniors in the state: 754,559 (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #49
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.1% White, 6.1% Black or African American, 1% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#47. Arkansas
- Average life expectancy: 75.9
- Total seniors in the state: 524,237 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #45
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 10.7% Black or African American, 1.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: Most popular baby names in America
Canva
#45. Oklahoma (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 76
- Total seniors in the state: 635,222 (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #47
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.7% male, 55.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84% White, 5.1% Black or African American, 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 5.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#45. Tennessee (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 76
- Total seniors in the state: 1.1 million (16.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #43
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44% male, 56% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 11.3% Black or African American, 1.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#44. Louisiana
- Average life expectancy: 76.1
- Total seniors in the state: 742,194 (16.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #48
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 44% male, 56% female
--- Breakdown by race: 71.9% White, 25.3% Black or African American, 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, 1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#43. Ohio
- Average life expectancy: 76.9
- Total seniors in the state: 2.0 million (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #30
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 44% male, 56% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.6% White, 9% Black or African American, 1.4% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#41. Indiana (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 77
- Total seniors in the state: 1.1 million (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #36
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.1% male, 55.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.1% White, 6.4% Black or African American, 2.1% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: How many in America?
Canva
#41. South Carolina (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 77
- Total seniors in the state: 935,538 (18.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #34
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.4% male, 55.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.2% White, 20.6% Black or African American, 1.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#40. Missouri
- Average life expectancy: 77.3
- Total seniors in the state: 1.1 million (17.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #39
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.1% male, 55.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.5% White, 8% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#39. Georgia
- Average life expectancy: 77.8
- Total seniors in the state: 1.5 million (14.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #41
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.5% male, 56.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.9% White, 24.5% Black or African American, 3% Hispanic or Latino, 2.9% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#37. Michigan (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78
- Total seniors in the state: 1.8 million (17.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #26
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.9% male, 55.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.2% White, 10.3% Black or African American, 1.8% Hispanic or Latino, 1.8% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#37. North Carolina (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78
- Total seniors in the state: 1.8 million (16.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #37
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 79.2% White, 17.2% Black or African American, 2.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.6% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: Oldest cities in America
Canva
#36. New Mexico
- Average life expectancy: 78.1
- Total seniors in the state: 377,730 (18.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #42
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.7% male, 54.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84.1% White, 1.4% Black or African American, 33.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#35. Pennsylvania
- Average life expectancy: 78.3
- Total seniors in the state: 2.4 million (18.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #19
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.9% male, 56.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.3% White, 7.2% Black or African American, 2.3% Hispanic or Latino, 2% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#34. Delaware
- Average life expectancy: 78.4
- Total seniors in the state: 189,638 (19.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #15
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.9% male, 55.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 81.4% White, 14.7% Black or African American, 3.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#32. Kansas (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.5
- Total seniors in the state: 477,996 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #28
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92% White, 4.1% Black or African American, 4.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.4% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#32. Nevada (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.5
- Total seniors in the state: 498,219 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #38
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 47% male, 53% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.2% White, 6.9% Black or African American, 11.6% Hispanic or Latino, 9.4% Asian, 1% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: 10 toxic cleaning products and their natural alternatives
Pixabay
#31. Washington D.C.
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 87,537 (12.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: Not ranked
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 41.2% male, 58.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 37.8% White, 56.9% Black or African American, 5.6% Hispanic or Latino, 3.1% Asian, 0% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#30. Maine
- Average life expectancy: 78.7
- Total seniors in the state: 285,978 (21.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 97.7% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#28. Alaska (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.8
- Total seniors in the state: 90,588 (12.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #33
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 71.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 49.4% male, 50.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 78.1% White, 2.5% Black or African American, 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, 6% Asian, 10.5% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#28. Montana (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.8
- Total seniors in the state: 207,909 (19.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #27
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.7% male, 52.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.8% White, 0.1% Black or African American, 2% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 2.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#27. Wyoming
- Average life expectancy: 79
- Total seniors in the state: 98,789 (17.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #35
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.9% male, 52.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 2% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: What the world was like when your grandparents were born
Canva
#24. Maryland (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 959,887 (15.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #12
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.2% male, 56.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 66.7% White, 24.8% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 5.6% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#24. South Dakota (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 153,799 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #22
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.4% male, 53.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 93.7% White, 0.7% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 0.4% Asian, 4.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#24. Texas (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 3.7 million (12.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #40
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.6% male, 55.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 81.8% White, 9.5% Black or African American, 23.5% Hispanic or Latino, 4% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#22. Idaho (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.3
- Total seniors in the state: 288,617 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #24
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.4% male, 52.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 96% White, 0.2% Black or African American, 3.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#22. Illinois (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.3
- Total seniors in the state: 2.0 million (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.8% male, 56.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 81.1% White, 11.8% Black or African American, 7.2% Hispanic or Latino, 4.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: County in every state with the most born-and-bred residents
Canva
#20. Iowa (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 553,575 (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #13
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 96.7% White, 1.4% Black or African American, 1.4% Hispanic or Latino, 0.9% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#20. Wisconsin (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 1.0 million (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 93.9% White, 3.2% Black or African American, 1.9% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#18. New Hampshire (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 253,147 (18.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #6
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.4% male, 54.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 97.5% White, 0.7% Black or African American, 1.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#18. Virginia (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1.4 million (15.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #25
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.2% male, 55.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.1% White, 16.1% Black or African American, 3% Hispanic or Latino, 5.1% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#17. Nebraska
- Average life expectancy: 79.6
- Total seniors in the state: 312,295 (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #23
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 45% male, 55% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.8% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 3.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: Pets banned in every state
Canva
#16. Vermont
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 125,201 (20.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 97% White, 0.6% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#15. Oregon
- Average life expectancy: 79.8
- Total seniors in the state: 767,496 (18.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #19
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.6% White, 1% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 3% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#11. Arizona (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 1.3 million (18.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 46% male, 54% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.7% White, 2.4% Black or African American, 13% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 2.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#11. North Dakota (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 120,177 (15.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #18
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.9% male, 54.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.8% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 0.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.2% Asian, 2.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#11. Rhode Island (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 187,155 (17.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #7
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.3% male, 56.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 90.4% White, 3.7% Black or African American, 5.6% Hispanic or Latino, 1.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: How COVID-19 has impacted everyday life in America
Canva
#11. Utah (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 365,198 (11.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #2
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.8% male, 53.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.3% White, 0.4% Black or African American, 6.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.7% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#10. Florida
- Average life expectancy: 80
- Total seniors in the state: 4.5 million (20.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #29
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.1% White, 9.2% Black or African American, 15.5% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#8. New Jersey (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 1.5 million (16.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #21
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.2% male, 56.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 78.6% White, 10.5% Black or African American, 10.6% Hispanic or Latino, 7.2% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#8. Washington (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 1.2 million (15.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #14
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 87.1% White, 2.2% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 6.9% Asian, 1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#6. Colorado (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.5
- Total seniors in the state: 845,378 (14.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #5
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.7% male, 54.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 90.9% White, 2.8% Black or African American, 10.8% Hispanic or Latino, 2.4% Asian, 0.9% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: Most popular baby names for baby boomers
Canva
#6. Massachusetts (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1.2 million (17.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #11
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.5% male, 56.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.4% White, 5% Black or African American, 4.8% Hispanic or Latino, 3.9% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#4. Connecticut (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.9
- Total seniors in the state: 629,032 (17.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #3
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.8% male, 56.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 87.8% White, 6.8% Black or African American, 6.4% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#4. Minnesota (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.9
- Total seniors in the state: 921,491 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #4
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 93.9% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 1.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.2% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#3. New York
- Average life expectancy: 81.3
- Total seniors in the state: 3.3 million (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #16
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.1% male, 56.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 74.1% White, 12.9% Black or African American, 11.5% Hispanic or Latino, 6.9% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#2. California
- Average life expectancy: 81.6
- Total seniors in the state: 5.8 million (14.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #17
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.6% male, 55.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 69.3% White, 5.3% Black or African American, 20.6% Hispanic or Latino, 16.1% Asian, 0.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#1. Hawaii
- Average life expectancy: 82.3
- Total seniors in the state: 269,470 (19.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #1
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.2% male, 54.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 28.1% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 3.4% Hispanic or Latino, 53.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: States with the most seniors
Pixabay
States where people live the longest
American life expectancy dropped in 2021 for the second year in a row and represents the largest two-year decline since 1921-1923. The average life span across the entire population is 76.1 years—the lowest since 1996. Life expectancy can be affected by numerous factors, from genetics to air quality to economic opportunities. Stacker used data from the 2023 County Health Rankings to determine the 25 states where people live the longest. The 2023 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2018-2020 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2021 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2023 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively. Please note that in the data below, the demographics for Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders were left out due to being less than 0.5% of the senior population. The two exceptions on this list are Utah (0.5%) and Hawaii (7.0%).
Keep reading to see if your home state made the list of areas where people live the longest.
Canva
#25. Maine
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 297,101 (21.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #12
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.4% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#24. Maryland
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 1,003,383 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #13
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 63.2% White, 25.0% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 5.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#23. Illinois
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 2,103,309 (16.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #27
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.5% male, 55.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 74.9% White, 11.4% Black or African American, 7.9% Hispanic or Latino, 4.8% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#22. Iowa
- Average life expectancy: 78.7
- Total seniors in the state: 567,581 (17.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #23
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.8% male, 54.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.8% White, 1.3% Black or African American, 1.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#21. North Dakota
- Average life expectancy: 78.8
- Total seniors in the state: 123,840 (16.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #20
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.8% male, 53.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 0.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 1.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#20. Wisconsin
- Average life expectancy: 78.9
- Total seniors in the state: 1,054,247 (17.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.3% male, 53.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.4% White, 3.1% Black or African American, 2.0% Hispanic or Latino, 1.0% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#19. Nebraska
- Average life expectancy: 79.0
- Total seniors in the state: 322,833 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #21
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.8% male, 54.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.5% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 3.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#18. Arizona
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 1,333,985 (18.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #32
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.4% male, 53.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 79.7% White, 2.5% Black or African American, 13.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 2.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. Virginia
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 1,406,480 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 16.2% Black or African American, 3.4% Hispanic or Latino, 5.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Idaho
- Average life expectancy: 79.2
- Total seniors in the state: 314,010 (16.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #34
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.6% male, 52.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.6% White, 0.2% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 200,201 (18.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #4
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 3.2% Black or African American, 6.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.5% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#14. New Jersey
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1,563,621 (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #25
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.0% male, 56.0% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.6% White, 10.0% Black or African American, 11.2% Hispanic or Latino, 7.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#13. New Hampshire
- Average life expectancy: 79.6
- Total seniors in the state: 267,741 (19.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.0% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. Vermont
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 133,173 (20.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #18
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.9% male, 53.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 0.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#11. Utah
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 388,120 (11.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #33
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.2% male, 52.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 6.3% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 789,896 (18.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #29
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.2% White, 1.0% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 3.0% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Florida
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 4,598,996 (21.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #38
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 8.9% Black or African American, 16.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#8. Colorado
- Average life expectancy: 80.0
- Total seniors in the state: 880,167 (15.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #9
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 83.6% White, 2.7% Black or African American, 10.9% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 0.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#7. Connecticut
- Average life expectancy: 80.1
- Total seniors in the state: 649,172 (18.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #3
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.5% male, 55.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 82.5% White, 6.7% Black or African American, 7.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. Massachusetts
- Average life expectancy: 80.2
- Total seniors in the state: 1,216,447 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #2
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.2% male, 55.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84.5% White, 4.3% Black or African American, 5.2% Hispanic or Latino, 4.2% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. Washington
- Average life expectancy: 80.2
- Total seniors in the state: 1,251,640 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #15
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 83.2% White, 2.1% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 7.3% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#4. New York
- Average life expectancy: 80.3
- Total seniors in the state: 3,477,337 (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #6
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.9% male, 56.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 68.0% White, 11.8% Black or African American, 12.0% Hispanic or Latino, 7.3% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Minnesota
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 959,272 (16.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #1
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.9% White, 2.4% Black or African American, 1.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#2. California
- Average life expectancy: 81.1
- Total seniors in the state: 5,964,526 (15.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 55.8% White, 5.1% Black or African American, 21.8% Hispanic or Latino, 16.6% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
#1. Hawaii
- Average life expectancy: 82.3
- Total seniors in the state: 282,567 (19.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #22
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.9% male, 54.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 27.2% White, 0.9% Black or African American, 3.2% Hispanic or Latino, 51.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.