Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield has recognized Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport with a Blue Distinction® Center+ designation in the area of maternity care.
The designation places Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport among nationally designated facilities shown to deliver quality specialty care based on measures on patient safety and health outcomes.
“Genesis Medical Center, Davenport is honored to be included among the nation’s best providers of maternity care by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield,” said hospital president Jordan Voigt. “I want to recognize the nurses, obstetrics providers, and anesthesiologists who deliver a personalized experience for parents and newborns at our Genesis BirthCenter while ensuring safe, quality care. We are proud to be part of these important family milestones.”
The Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care Program is designed to respond to the clinical challenges in maternity care. The goal is to provide a best-in-class maternity care designation that gives new and expectant parents access to higher quality and affordable maternity care, close to home.
People are also reading…
- Police allege man who attempted to video girl in mall restroom had child porn on his cell phone
- Finding justice for Breasia: A look back at the trial of Henry Dinkins
- Crowd welcomes in Ollie's Bargain Outlet to Moline
- Engineering report: Two 'root causes' identified in fatal collapse of 324 Main, Davenport
- Davenport man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine, possessing a firearm as a felon
- TBK Bank Sports and Entertainment Complex ownership expands
- Davenport mayor calls special meeting to remove 7th Ward Ald. Derek Cornette from office
- Davenport city emails reveal new information about downtown building collapse that killed three
- Verdict date announced in murder, kidnapping trial of Henry Dinkins
- Davenport officials: Two 'victimized' employees left workplace due to actions of multiple elected officials
- Iowa high school football player poll for week 2
- Davenport man killed in motorcycle crash in Rock Island
- Davenport council removes alderman on allegations of harassing employees, intoxication
- Man died early Wednesday morning after arrest by East Moline police
- Who's to blame in Davenport building collapse? Report sheds light on causes
Overall, cost of care for vaginal and cesarean births at Blue Distinction Center+ facilities is 20% less than at non-Blue Distinction Centers+ facilities. Episiotomy rates were 49% less at Blue Distinction Centers+.
To receive a Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care designation, a health care facility must have a maternal quality improvement program and conduct drills and simulations for adverse events. In addition, it must meet clinical outcome metrics at an even higher standard than the program’s last cycle.
Genesis Health System officially became part of MercyOne, a statewide Iowa health system, on March 1.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Gretchen Teske
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.