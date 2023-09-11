Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield has recognized Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport with a Blue Distinction® Center+ designation in the area of maternity care.

The designation places Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport among nationally designated facilities shown to deliver quality specialty care based on measures on patient safety and health outcomes.

“Genesis Medical Center, Davenport is honored to be included among the nation’s best providers of maternity care by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield,” said hospital president Jordan Voigt. “I want to recognize the nurses, obstetrics providers, and anesthesiologists who deliver a personalized experience for parents and newborns at our Genesis BirthCenter while ensuring safe, quality care. We are proud to be part of these important family milestones.”

The Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care Program is designed to respond to the clinical challenges in maternity care. The goal is to provide a best-in-class maternity care designation that gives new and expectant parents access to higher quality and affordable maternity care, close to home.

Overall, cost of care for vaginal and cesarean births at Blue Distinction Center+ facilities is 20% less than at non-Blue Distinction Centers+ facilities. Episiotomy rates were 49% less at Blue Distinction Centers+.

To receive a Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care designation, a health care facility must have a maternal quality improvement program and conduct drills and simulations for adverse events. In addition, it must meet clinical outcome metrics at an even higher standard than the program’s last cycle.

Genesis Health System officially became part of MercyOne, a statewide Iowa health system, on March 1.

