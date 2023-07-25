Gilda's Club Quad Cities will host a lunch lecture, "MyLifeLine," from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Gilda's Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

This educational workshop is free for anyone impacted by cancer.

MyLifeLine is a free, online support community for people impacted by cancer that provides a safe space to connect with others, share experiences and find resources. During this workshop, the benefits of MyLifeLine will be discussed as well as how to get started.

Lunch will be provided for registered, in-person attendees.

This program is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required. For more details or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit http://GCQC.gnosishosting.net/Events/Info/Lunch_Lecture_MyLifeLine-3506.

