The Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, a private institution administered in partnership with the Quad Cities Community Foundation, has granted $1,198,211 to 53 area nonprofits to advance its vision of a growing, thriving, inclusive community through investments in innovation and accessibility.
The foundation makes grants for capital construction projects, programs and initiatives and operational expenses to organizations working within the three focus areas of education, social welfare and culture and the arts.
In the latest round of grants, the foundation made commitments to the Figge Art Museum's education programs, Humility Homes and Services, Quad City Arts, the Vera French Mental Health Center and many other organizations.
In addition to this year's new grants, the foundation continued paying out previously initiated multi-year commitments, bringing the total funding for the year to roughly $2 million.
Between now and Sept. 1, nonprofits in the Quad-Cities area are invited to apply for the next grant cycle. All funding decisions will be made by the trustees by the end of November. The application and a step-by-step guide to the process are available at www.hubbellwaterman.org.
Evaluation of applications is guided by the foundation's mission, vision and values.
The following nonprofits received grants:
Culture and the arts
Ballet Quad Cities: new studio space, $20,000**.
Family Museum of Arts and Sciences Foundation: gallery renovation, $25,000.
Figge Art Museum: education programs, $55,000.
Genesius Theatre Foundation: support for student productions, $7,000**.
Midwest Writing Center: general operating support, $10,000**.
Mississippi Valley Blues Society: Blues in the Schools for augmenting history and music education with blues performances and workshops, $5,000.
Playcrafters Barn Theatre: 2022-23 operational support grant, $12,000.
Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group: Access To Opportunity, $10,000**.
Quad City Arts: Arts Dollars 2023, $80,000.
Quad City Botanical Center: operational support, $25,000.
Quad City Symphony Orchestra: operational support, $25,000.
** — indicates the first installment of a multi-year commitment
Education
Association of Fundraising Professionals, Quad Cities chapter: developing the next generation of successful Quad Cities fundraising professionals, $5,000.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley: one to one youth mentoring, $20,000**.
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley: 2022 operational support, $20,000.
Fresh Films: Fresh Films year-round leadership and workforce development program for Quad City youth, $9,000.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois: the Girl Scout leadership program for girls in Scott and Rock Island counties, $30,000.
Volunteer Chair Pat Eikenberry and Executive Director Clair Peterson announce how much money was raised for Birdies for Charities at the John Deere Pavilion in downtown Moline Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The event set a new record for the tournament, raising nearly $13.9 million.
Birdies for Charity Director Micaela Booth gives remarks after Volunteer Chair Pat Eikenberry and Executive Director Clair Peterson unveiled how much money was raised for Birdies for Charities on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the John Deere Pavilion in downtown Moline. The event set a record for the tournament, raising nearly $13.9 million.
Nearly $14 million was raised during the 2022 John Deere Classic for Birdies for Charity. It was announced Monday, Oct. 31 at the John Deere Pavilion with Executive Director Clair Peterson presiding over it one final time. It set a new record, beating the $13.5 million raised in 2019.
Tables are set-up in the John Deere Pavilion Monday Oct. 31 for charities to pick-up their checks following the news conference in which it was announced that nearly $14 million was raised during the 2022 John Deere Classic for Birdies for Charity.
A Lexus sits out in front of the John Deere Pavilion where five donors had the chance to win the car by choosing a fob. Charles Freese chose the correct fob, winning the two-year lease on the Lexus for his friends Ken and Marge Goddard who he was on facetime with since they went out to Arizona for the winter.
Charles Freese won a two-year lease on a Lexus for his friends Ken and Marge Goddard after they successfully guessed the number of birdies. He was on FaceTime with them since they went to Arizona for the winter. Donors had to guess the correct number of birdies during the tournament in which five were then randomly selected at the chance to win a two-year lease on the Lexus.
Charles Freese won a two-year lease on a Lexus for his friends Ken and Marge Goddard who he was on facetime with since they went out to Arizona for the winter. Todd Hopkins of Smart Lexus of Quad Cities, Freese, and Birdies for Charity Director Micaela Booth take a picture in front of the newly won car. Donors had to guess the correct number of birdies during the tournament in which five were then randomly selected at the chance to win a two-year lease on the Lexus.
People gather inside the John Deere Pavilion in downtown Moline Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 for the Birdies for Charity event. The event set a new record for the tournament, raising nearly $13.9 million.
