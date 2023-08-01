Iowa Plastic Surgery has joined Genesis Health Group.

The longstanding clinic and medical spa founded by Benjamin Van Raalte, MD, is now named Genesis Plastic Surgery. The practice will continue to offer patients state-of-the-art plastic surgery procedures, a private Joint Commission-certified operating room, and medical spa treatments at 4334 E. 53rd St., Davenport.

Genesis welcomes board-certified plastic surgeon Van Raalte, who brings 35 years of plastic surgery experience, and his clinical and office staff. Over the next five months, Van Raalte will continue to see patients as he transitions to retirement at the end of 2023. Before he retires, he will see the practice he established grow with a new generation of plastic surgeons.

Michael Yang, MD, who recently completed his plastic surgery fellowship at Indiana University, Indianapolis, will join Genesis Plastic Surgery on Aug. 7. Additionally, another plastic surgeon, Henry Liu, MD, will arrive in November. Genesis physician assistant Jennifer Cassatt, PA, also will be at the clinic.

Plastic surgery, both reconstructive and aesthetic, will be added to the more than 25 specialties offered by Genesis Health Group, the region’s largest multi-specialty group of providers.

“We are excited to bring Dr. Van Raalte and his staff to Genesis, along with two more plastic surgeons over the next several months,” said Beau Dexter, medical group regional vice president for MercyOne and Genesis. “Over the years, Iowa Plastic Surgery has provided safe, quality, personalized care to patients, and this commitment will continue as part of Genesis Health System. We are confident that bringing plastic surgeons into the Genesis system of care will broaden services and coordination of care, fulfill a community need, and help keep this care local for more patients.”

In practice since 1989, Van Raalte is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He was the first plastic surgeon in the Quad-Cities to become a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, comprised of board-certified plastic surgeons who have a focus on cosmetic surgery.

He has served as president for both the Iowa Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Midwestern Society of Plastic Surgeons. For 20 years, Van Raalte led the annual Boy Scout Merit Badge Day with Genesis. Van Raalte earned his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison. He continued his training with a general surgery internship and residency at the University of Illinois. He went on to complete a plastic surgery residency at Indiana University, Indianapolis.

The phone number for Genesis Plastic Surgery is 563-421-9000.