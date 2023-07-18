IowaWORKS will host its "Opportunity Knocks Monday" event on July 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1801 A East Kimberly Road in Davenport. The hiring event is held every other Monday with a diverse group of employers each week.
The lineup of employers for July 24 are:
- Bickford Home Care - PRN Caregivers
- PSSI - Food Safety Sanitor (labor)
- Mediacom Communications - Broadband Specialist and Customer Sales and Service Representative
- QPS Employment – Machine Operators, Assembly, Press Operators, Part Hangers, Welders
- Rock Island Arsenal Child & Youth Services - Child & Youth Program Associate
- Illinois Department of Corrections - Corrections Officer, Nurses, Office Positions, Accounting/Fiscal, Educators, Support Staff and many more!
- Royal Publishing - Sales
- Alltown Bus Service - School Bus Drivers
- Genesis Health Systems - RN, Lab Tech, MA's Pharmacy, EMT/Paramedics
- Novelis - Production, mechanics, electricians
- FedEx Ground – Part Time Package Handler
- LMT Defense – CNC Machinist, QA Manager, Inventory Control Clerk, Design Engineer, Maintenance Repairman, Production Planner
- VOLT - Forklift, General Laborer, Assembly
- Illinois Department of Children and Family Services - Clerical, investigations, social work, legal, and many more throughout the state of IL.