Running out of customer seating is a good problem for a restaurant to have.

And Jimmy’s Pancake House in Bettendorf is doing something about its good problem. The small family-owned restaurant at 2521 18th Street has been in operation for nearly 13 years.

"We’ll be tearing down the wall and completely remodeling next door,” said Manny Kardaras, one of the owners.

Jimmy’s announced on Wednesday its plans to renovate the former Wagner’s Cleaners, which includes tearing down the wall between the businesses to expand the dining area.

Kardaras saw the chance to claim the space when he heard Wagner’s wasn’t renewing its lease.

“It’s something we’ve wanted for a long time," he said. "When they moved out, I talked to the landlord and it became Jimmy’s."

The expansion has long been needed.

The pancake house has grown a large following in Bettendorf for its comfortable atmosphere and hearty menu, but Kardaras said the growing business has always been limited by the size of the building, which has cost them some regulars.

“One of our biggest complaints for a decade was that we just didn’t have enough space,” he said. “People that would come for years would fade out.”

The expansion comes as an opportunity to update the restaurant's interior, where the family anticipates remodels to the floors and ceilings and the chance to finally put in a bar to serve brunch drinks.

In its place, the restaurant is saying goodbye to the painted windows of oceanside coasts and its large logo.

A new mural is expected to go behind the bar, which is to be painted by his sister, who does the graphic designs for the restaurant, he said.

“The theme won’t be as Greek, but it’s something that’s still essential after 30 years of business; it’s still a testament to (family) history," Kardaras said.

The pancake house will be closed for two weeks, beginning Friday, and is expected to reopen on Aug. 4 at which time progress is expected to be sufficient to allow business to resume.