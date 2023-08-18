For the third quarter of 2023, Deere & Company is reporting a net income of $2.978 billion.

Reported net income was $1.884 billion in Q3 of 2022. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.797 billion, compared with $4.885 billion for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 12%, to $15.801 billion for the third quarter of 2023 and rose 24% to $45.839 billion for nine months. Net sales were $14.284 billion for the quarter and $41.765 billion for nine months, compared with $13 billion and $33.565 billion last year.

“Reflected by our strong third-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an operating environment showing further improvement,” said John C. May, chairman and CEO. “We are also being helped by stabilizing conditions in the supply chain, the sound execution of our business plans, and an improving ability to meet demand for our products and serve customers.”

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $9.75 billion to $10 billion.

“Deere is well on the way to another year of exceptional achievement, due in large part to positive fundamentals in the farm and construction sectors and the unwavering commitment of the Deere team, including our dealers and suppliers,” May said. “Fundamentals are expected to continue fueling solid demand for our equipment, supported by a strong advance-order position. At the same time, through the company's smart industrial operating model, we are delivering differentiated value to our customers, enabling them to do their jobs more profitably and sustainably.”