The wait is over: groceries are back in LeClaire after Fareway opened the doors to the public Wednesday, Aug. 30.

LeClaire has been without a large grocery store of its own since 2019 when Slage Foods closed. Fareway opened in the former Slagle building at 1301 Eagle Ridge Road for its newest store.

Renovations on the store began in January, a Fareway representative said at the time and included giving the store a "Fareway facelift" including a new meat counter, shelving and refrigerators. In honor of the opening, a ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning.

“We are excited to join and serve the community of LeClaire,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank the community and local officials for their support in welcoming Fareway to LeClaire.”

LeClaire Mayor Dennis Gerard said residents were anticipating the opening and looking forward to, "some of the freshest meat and produce in the market."

The new location will provide all of the Fareway favorites including grocery selection, produce, healthy varieties, and locally sourced items, in addition to a variety of craft beer, wines, and spirits.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Fareway’s expansion into LeClaire,” said LeClaire city administrator Dennis Bockenstedt. “As we continue our efforts to make LeClaire a great place to live, work, and play, Fareway’s new store will play a key role in that mission.”

