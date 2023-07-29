Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporters and contributors are on the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race course for the 49th annual race.
The starter pistol fires on Brady Street at 8 a.m.
Check back on the qctimes.com and qconline.com websites throughout the day for continuing coverage of the race, the runners and everything QCTimes Bix 7.
And a happy Quad-City Times Bix 7 to all who celebrate. It’s like our own version of Festivus. #QCTBIX7 pic.twitter.com/HuSvjzVHmY— Gretchen Teske (@peskyteske) July 29, 2023
Grey skies at Kirkwood are not stopping the crowds or the tunes pic.twitter.com/SM3ygbUNt3— Gretchen Teske (@peskyteske) July 29, 2023
Tom Olson, Bettendorf, has been coming to the Bix for 20 years. He is cheering on a few family members today. He’s using the megaphone to be extra loud and cheer everyone on!— Grace Kinnicutt (@GKinnicutt) July 29, 2023
He also brought his 1953 MG with him today. #qctbix7 pic.twitter.com/CmzFBtGNOv
The halfway home clock. People are setting up to hand out Jell-O shots and drink. T-minus 45 minutes til the race. #qctbix7 pic.twitter.com/SliiW3SLxK— Grace Kinnicutt (@GKinnicutt) July 29, 2023
Happy Bix 7 Saturday—I’m back at the turnaround again this year! I had such a blast at this spot last year I decided to return.— Grace Kinnicutt (@GKinnicutt) July 29, 2023
Follow along to see who and what I come across, it’s going to be a blast! #qctbix7 pic.twitter.com/JAgr2o9BqC
It’s 7 am on Brady Street. Water is poured and ready! #QCTBix7 pic.twitter.com/hOksKfgJCJ— Gretchen Teske (@peskyteske) July 29, 2023
A line of wheelchairs ready at the MedTent at the Quad-City Times Bix 7.#qctimesbix7 #qctbix7 pic.twitter.com/jVZ3wWWVs4— Tom Loewy (@TomLoewy) July 29, 2023
You’re never too young to volunteer at the Quad-City Times Bix 7#qctimesbix7 #qctbix7 pic.twitter.com/cinDYWenoY— Tom Loewy (@TomLoewy) July 29, 2023
The sun rises over the Quad-City Times Bix 7#qctimesbix7 #qctbix7 pic.twitter.com/H1fh9CLHyH— Tom Loewy (@TomLoewy) July 29, 2023