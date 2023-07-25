Moline's first cannabis dispensary is scheduled to open Friday.

Located in a former Aldi grocery store at 2727 Avenue of the Cities, Terrace Dispensary last week held a soft opening, and the grand opening is July 28.

Employee, or "Budtender", Lily Harvey, said the grand opening will include vendors, such as food trucks, throughout the day.

Orders may be placed in-person or online for pick-up. Customers must be 21 years of age or older with a valid and current ID to purchase recreational marijuana in Illinois.

Hours of operation are:

Monday-Wednesday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Customers are required to pay with cash at the dispensary, and an ATM is available on the premises.

Those with a valid Illinois ID can purchase up to 30 grams of flower, 5 grams of concentrate and 500 mg THC for edibles and infused products per visit. Out-of-state customers, with a valid ID, can purchase up to 15 grams of flower, 2.5 grams concentrate and 250 mg THC for edibles and infused products per visit.

Discounts are offered to senior citizens, veterans and medical patients.

The Moline City Council approved another dispensary in late March 2023. It is planned to be located at 4301 44th Ave., along John Deere Corridor. According to the permit application, Bolden Investments I, LLC, plans to operate under the name "Revolution Dispensary."

City Planner Sean Foley told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that Revolution Dispensary was not ready for a certificate of occupancy, yet, since work still is needed for the interior of the building, landscape and the security plan.

About 3% of marijuana sales will go into the city's general fund.

Moline capped the number of dispensaries at four, identifying areas as "overlay districts" where marijuana can be sold. One dispensary is allowed to operate in each district.

The other two possible locations are in the Uptown area in the 16th Street corridor and near the airport.

