Swings, sprinkles and peach cobbler cupcakes all have one thing in common, and it’s not the only good thing coming in threes.

The popular Chicago-based bakery, Molly’s Cupcakes, announced its third franchise location to open in Iowa at 2503 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. It's opening day will be Aug. 10.

A Facebook post on the Molly’s Cupcakes Iowa City page confirmed the store’s arrival in April, with a presumed opening this summer by co-owner and former crew member, Sierra McVietty.

“QUAD CITIES: We’re coming for you. Our beloved former team member Sierra is stepping up to be co-OWNER of Molly’s Cupcakes Bettendorf! Slated to open this summer. See you soon everybody,” the Facebook post said.

Current owner of the Iowa City and Des Moines locations, Jamie Skinner, will also co-own the Bettendorf store with McVietty, making this her third Molly’s Cupcake franchise.

Skinner originally worked at a Molly’s in Chicago from 2010 to 2012, before she moved back to her home state and set up the two Iowa locations in the past 10 years, according to a bio on the Iowa City Facebook page.

In addition, she recently opened up an ice cream sister store called Molly’s Frozen next to her Des Moines spot, which sells ice cream sandwiches, with complimentary cookies baked from the Des Moines Molly's.

Molly’s in Bettendorf has since posted updates on its construction, giving sneak peaks to shelves filled with jumbo jars of rainbow sprinkles and newly added swings across the cupcake counter.

With 15 different locations throughout the U.S., the original Molly's was named after founder and “chief egg cracker,” John Nicolaides’ third-grade teacher, who baked cupcakes for his class on their birthdays.

To keep with the nostalgia of his school days, the interior of his cupcake shops have always been chalk-full of school themed toys and decorations including desks for tables and swings instead of chairs for customers to enjoy while savoring a treat.

While many owners have taken the “Molly’s” name, the Bettendorf location is preparing to live up to the hype as its other Iowa stores.

Its opening was delayed by construction changes, according to recent posts, but Molly's announced over the weekend an opening date — Aug. 10.

In the meantime, the Bettendorf spot has advertised part-time openings for the front of house and dish-washers.

Molly’s is a staple cupcake location throughout Chicago and premier spots throughout the U.S. with 15 locations in New York, Cincinnati and throughout Iowa.

Besides its claim to fame as the season finale winners of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, the allure of affordable, fresh-baked cupcakes has never turned down a crowd.

Its menu includes regular and specialty cupcakes including peach cobbler, molten chocolate and cookie dough centers along with customizable cupcake options and unlimited toppings at the sprinkle station.

Molly’s also offers custom order cakes and ice cream as well as cheese cakes, pies and other baked goods.