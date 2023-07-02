A crowd gathered this past week to celebrate the reveal of the new largest insect in LeClaire.

Aunt Hattie's Fanciful Emporium officially unveiled the gigantic blue butterfly mural at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The bluish-violet mural butterfly, with a resemblance to the real-life blue morpho butterfly, stretches a wingspan of over 10 feet, covering almost the entire side of the emporium.

The artist, Heidi Sallows, co-owner of Mural Soup, said the butterfly is a blend of three different wing designs from the original request of owner, Donna Walley, for a long-time anticipated mural for the side of her store.

“Whenever I see a butterfly, personally, I immediately turn into a kid and I go: 'a butterfly!' and I get so excited over it,” Walley said. “It's one of those things where it's just special to me.”

Sallows was commissioned to create the mural from her shared business, Mural Soup, which creates murals and logo design for businesses throughout the Quad-Cities. She spent weeks outlining and painting the mural that originated from a sketch on her iPad and often worked into the night with a rented lift to reach the farthest parts of the building.

The final product was marveled by the community with onlookers eager to take a picture in front of the mural to mimic the insect’s giant wingspan. Steps were intentionally placed at the center for people to pose with the mural, surrounded by real and painted flowers hoping to attract actual butterflies to the painting.

Donna’s husband, Wayne Walley, cut the ribbon for the mural, with support from Rob Cain, president of the LeClaire Chamber of Commerce. Community members celebrated afterwards with pizza from Happy Joes and a dance routine by the Above The Barre Dance Academy, wearing butterfly wings, wands and pink tutus.

