Cracks on an exterior wall at Freight House Farmers’ Market led the business to briefly close its inside.

Freight House Farmers’ Market posted on Facebook Wednesday 5 p.m. about its emergency evacuation after finding cracks on an exterior wall next to the business's outdoor eating area on the side of the building. The discovery came during the midweek market.

The business closed to wait for an inspection while other festivities were encouraged to continue outside. The market was set to host The Big Run, a 5k race in Davenport that night along with a visit by the Quad Cities Cruisers in their parking lot. Both went on as planned.

Another Facebook post at 7:30 p.m. confirmed good news that Freight House was given the go ahead to continue business and reopen for their usual hours on Saturday.

