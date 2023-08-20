Energy drinks will be the top offering on the menu this week at the newest shop in Moline.

Lifted Energy, 2430 16th St., will officially open Saturday, Aug. 26 at the former Donuts & More. The new company was started by first-time entrepreneurs and sisters Kristine Garcia and Ashley Adlfinger. The pair started their business as a pop-up shop.

“We started doing them for our friends’ open houses, grand openings, then we started doing it for the Made Market,” Garcia said. “Then we were like: Why don’t we have our own store?”

Held at The Bend XPO in East Moline, the market offers a space for entrepreneurs to set up and sell together. The success there launched them into thinking bigger.

Garcia was the one who got the company started when she helped her in-laws, the owners of Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island, create an energy drink line during COVID. A few years later, she felt ready to open her own business and recruited her sister to help.

“We’ve worked together in the past, other jobs, and we’ve always worked so well together,” Adlfinger said. “We know each other’s strengths. I think that really helps because we know what the other one is so good at, so we just let them do it.”

“We’re best friends,” Garcia added.

Finding a place to call home, however, wasn’t as easy. After an unsuccessful year of looking for a brick-and-mortar, they decided to keep the focus on the pop-up business, Adlfinger said.

Not long after, Garcia was scrolling on Facebook when she saw the building was available. But, after driving by to see it in person, she wasn’t sold.

“I drove by it, and I thought, ‘It needs too much work,’” she said. “But a couple of months later I said, ‘Hey let’s go look at it together, and we said we could make this work.’”

In addition to energy drinks, the sisters will serve coffee, cold brew, protein bars and are partnering with Donuts & More. For those who would like something refreshing but are not energy drink consumers, Garcia said the caffeine base can be switched out for soda and flavored any way the customer wants it.

The new shop will have both a drive-thru and dine-in option with an area for customers to sit and talk or work while enjoying their favorite beverage.

Going from a pop-up to a full store is a big challenge, Adlfinger said, but it’s one she cannot wait to begin.

“A lot of people are closing their places and have been open forever, so that is always in the back of my mind, but I think we have had such good business so far,” she said. “With social media, it’s amazing how fast we’ve grown. I think it’s going to be amazing.”

Lifted Energy will be open from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays and from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.