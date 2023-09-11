A familiar building has gotten new life in LeClaire.
La Ragazza Tuscan Kitchen & Bar will open at 117 Cody Road this fall. The building was formerly home to Faithful Pilot, which closed in December after 30 years in business.
Sisters Chandra Bock and Alicia Rolfes co-own the Stardust in downtown Davenport and are now venturing into the restaurant business. Bock said a friend mentioned the building was looking for a new life and after a walk-through earlier this year, the papers were signed in May.
The sisters knew right away they wanted to turn the space into a restaurant. An Italian restaurant, Bock said, just made sense for the space and the location.
"We liked the idea because there's not a lot of lighter Italian around here, and LeClaire doesn't have anything like this," she said.
Construction began in July and consisted of a light remodel to get it ready for guests. The menu has been created by La Ragazza's chef which will feature seasonal menu options, Italian wines, signature cocktails and fresh bread baked in-house.
"I'm nervous, but I think being in LeClaire and being in the old Faithful Pilot, we will be supported," Rolfes said. "Everyone that we have talked to has been so excited, so I think that helps a lot."
The new eatery will be open Wednesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner and on Sundays for brunch. More information and updates can be found on the LaRagazza Facebook page.
