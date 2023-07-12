A diamond in the rough received the polish of a lifetime. Now, the owners are ready to show it off.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Capitol Theatre, 330 W. Third Street, in downtown Davenport on Wednesday. The theater takes up the bottom floor of the 10-story Kahl Building. Last fall, 65 apartments opened upstairs. The cost of the entire restoration came in at about $24 million.

Representing the city, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said the building has a special meaning to him personally. As a child, he watched the St. Patrick's Day parades from his father's office on the 7th floor.

"I'm so happy folks came together to put this iconic, historic place back into business and made it beautiful," he said. "When you walk in the doors there, it's majestic. It's amazing, and another place to have people come in the Quad-Cities."

Third Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis said the building was the dream of Henry Kahl, whom the building is named for. The building has seen many acts and people, and now will see many more.

"It's so great to see it alive again," she said. "I'm very pleased for downtown and I'm very pleased for Third Ward. We have wonderful buildings in this great old ward. We are so grateful for the people who have done this."

Building owner Jim Bergman purchased it in 2018 at a cost of $2 million. He knew right away the upstairs would be apartments, but the rest was a mystery.

"We had no idea what we were going to do with this part of the building or how it would end up," he said.

The once pristine theater had fallen into a state of disarray as a leaky roof led to severe water damage throughout. Bergman enlisted the help of Jeff Goldstein and his family for help with equity and project ideas.

No sooner than the decision made to restore the building, COVID-19 hit, Bergman said. The cost of construction shot up 40%, but neither Bergman nor his business partner Chris Ales were ready to give up.

Instead they enlisted contractors to do the painstaking work of re-plastering and painting the building by hand to bring it back to its former glory. Crews laid on their backs for hours at a time working on the ceiling, carefully restoring everything to be as historically accurate as possible.

For Ales, this project was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity. His resume is full of other restoration projects in Davenport, including the Pine Knoll Apartments on Telegraph Drive, but it's clear the Capitol tops the list for projects he is proud of.

"As nice as the building is, it pleases me to think about all the people that will enjoy it for years to come," he said.

The theater originally opened on Christmas Day in 1920 with William Faversham in “The Man Who Lost Himself”. The theater was originally opened for mixed-use vaudeville and movies, but later switched to movies only, according to cinematreasures.org.

The original auditorium seated 2,500 people with alcoves on either side of the stage for a grand piano and a harp. The theater also had a working Wicks pipe organ. It operated as a theater until the 1980s, when it was used for a Christian Center. From 1990-94, it was a concert hall until the Scott Community College received the building in an endowment.

Concerts are set to start at the theater once more with the first one set for Sept. 29 when American rock band Blackberry Smoke will be taking the stage thanks to Des Moines-based promoting company First Fleet Concerts. Tickets are on sale now.

First Fleet owner Sam Summers said he knew the instantly that the Capitol would be a venue to add to the portfolio and excitement around it has grown already. A line-up of performances has been started and continues to grow.

Restorations of buildings this size can take decades, said Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter. Conversations surrounding the building started back in 2010, and to see it come to fruition is an exciting day.

"I will always believe that this is the most preeminate and beautiful piece of architecture in the Quad-Cities," he said. "We're fortunate to have something that you can consider a trophy in the middle of downtown Davenport."

Carter said projects like the restoration of the building are what make downtown Davenport special, and what set it apart from other cities.

"These are the things that create a sense of place. These are the stories that are unique to Davenport and to the Quad-Cities," he said. "Everybody's got a Walmart. Everybody's got a 53rd Street. But not everybody's got one of these."

