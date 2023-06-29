People and their pooches will have the opportunity to try sweet drinks and treats in Silvis starting this weekend.

Barkin' Beans Coffee Co. will hold its grand opening July 1 at 1251 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis, with co-owners Abigail Cantrill and Blake Cantrill welcoming the public and their pups.

In addition to the dog-friendly patio, which stocks toys and water bowls, the shop will offer one menu for people and one for dogs, which includes pup cups, treats and more. A pup-friendly drink menu is in the works.

"I kind of just wanted to incorporate that sort of environment here as well," Cantrill said. "There's nothing really based on pets around here."

Abigail Cantrill is following in the footsteps of her mother, who owned a coffee shop when she was younger. Cantrill has worked in a few different coffee shops as well, and always held onto the idea of wanting to run one of her own someday.

"It's actually where she met my dad," Cantrill said. "So it's just kind of always been an interest of mine."

On opening day, Cantrill will make drinks while her husband mans the cash register, meaning the couple's three dogs will need to stay home. The couple has worked the past couple of months to bring the shop to life, both in and outside the building.

As an Austin native, Cantrill said she's used to living in very pet-friendly areas and wanted to incorporate man's best friend into the coffee shop. Blake Cantrill is from Silvis, she said.

Judging by the furry crowd the business welcomed at its soft opening in mid-June, the dog-friendly menu is pup-approved.

As for people, Barkin' Beans Coffee Co. will offer various coffee concoctions and energy drinks alongside sweet and savory food.

