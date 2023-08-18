The timing of this year's suicide-awareness walk is particularly poignant.

The United States last year recorded the all-time highest number of suicides. The QC Zero Suicide Initiative is among those bringing awareness to the problem.

The Walk for Zero Suicide is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. on the I-74 bridge pedestrian path, beginning in Moline. It is in step with the Quad Cities Behavioral Health Coalition, which focuses on the goal of zero suicides in the Quad-Cities community within three years.

The now-annual event kicked off last year, said Madi Krause, a community specialist with the Zero Suicide Initiative. This year, staff is focused on increasing turnout and awareness.

“Our goal is to double the amount that we had last year, and we’re on our way to accomplishing that," Krause said, adding the group is aiming for 250 people in the walk.

Participants may register for a two-mile challenge or support virtually by signing up for the Sleep in for Zero Suicide. All participants may register on the event website and will receive a walk packet, including a T-shirt and list of mental health resources.

The suicide rate in the United States has been climbing and reached an all-time high in 2022 with 49,449 taking their own lives — a 2.6% increase from the year before, according to the CDC. In 2021, more than 12 million adults strongly considered suicide, about 3.5 million made a plan and 1.7 million adults attempted — translating to one death every 11 minutes.

In Iowa, rates have slowly been climbing, and more than 500 suicides were reported in 2021, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Specifically in Scott County, the teen suicide rate spiked to at or above 8% in 2010, 2014 and 2019.

Illinois had an average suicide rate of 11.1 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021, or 1,454 deaths. In 2020, Rock Island County's suicide rate of 15.1 was the second highest in the state, behind McLean County.

As an organization, Krause said, the focus now is on a 1,000-day ad campaign, advertising the Zero Suicide Initiative as a whole. The campaign places considerable focus on QPR Training, which is Question, Persuade, Refer.

Over the course of three years, Krause said, the group hopes to have 1,000 community members sign up for the online training to help learn prevention techniques. The Zero Suicide Initiative does not work directly with those affected by or struggling with suicidal ideations or mental health. Instead, it offers referrals and resources to help prevent it from happening.

"We want to ensure our community we are helping people and doing everything we can to prevent suicide among our peers," she said.

Along with that, the initiative is aiming to have 100 partners to help, including agencies, organizations and businesses in the Quad-Cities that can host meetings and review internal policy procedures and protocols for employees, regarding prevention and awareness.

"We want to make sure that we are going from all angles to lower rates of suicide," Krause said.