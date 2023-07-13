The Quad-Cities International Airport is expanding its reach with a new flight to Charlotte.

The North Carolina-bound service via American Airlines was announced Thursday afternoon to a small crowd gathered at the airport. With the looming pilot shortage and smaller airports slowly losing flights, community leaders see the Charlotte addition as a way of helping the region grow.

"As a community, however, we decided we weren't going to just wait for opportunities to happen for us," said airport CEO Ben Leischner. "Communities that come together, rally behind their airport and show support for more air service capture everyone's attention."

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) comes in as the sixth-busiest airport in the nation with 43 million visitors annually, according to enjoytravel.com. Leicschner said the inaugural flight will take off Dec. 20. Flights then will be available seven days a week, twice a day, at 6:50 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Booking opens Saturday, July 15.

"This route is highly sought after because of the connectivity it offers through Oneworld Alliance and American's extensive route network," he said.

According to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the largest employers in the area are in the fields of advanced manufacturing, financial services, logistics, life sciences and innovation economics. In the 2023 Q1 report, the alliance announced the region saw capitol investments of $2.2 billion and an increase of 1,500 jobs.

The economic growth of the Charlotte metro is one reason this flight has been in the works since before Leischner became CEO in 2018, he said. It originally was to take off in 2020 but was thrown off track by the pandemic. American Airlines showed interest, Leischner said, because of the success of business travel between Moline and Atlanta on Delta Airlines.

"Atlanta was so successful, it was oftentimes the highest load factor of any route out of Atlanta," he said. "It wasn't really until we activated the business community to have them become advocates to reach out and help frame that conversation with airlines that we got this momentum."

According to the Charlotte airport's website, it routinely sees about 114,000 arrivals and departures a day. Connecting to a larger airport impacts a variety of people and industries, including tourism. Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell said the new connection will help build the Quad-Cities brand and increase visibility on the region.

"As we try to build the future that we all want to see, we need to set a high standard. Today, hopefully, we're accomplishing that objective," he said.

Herrell said the flight will open a vault of opportunities for both leisure and business travelers. The way to continue this success, he said, is to continue supporting and patronizing the airport.

"For Quad-Citizens, it is imperative that we have the business community, the public sector and individual community members doing what we can to drive demand," he said. "This is simply a big win for the region and a catalyst for growth, but we need to make sure we deliver."

Leischner agreed, saying the new flight will help connect the Quad-Cities to the east coast and has multiple positive outcomes. Charlotte has direct flights to popular vacation destinations, such as Punta Cana and Madrid, but also to places like Boston, New York and Washington D.C., which are popular for business travelers.

A focus on business travel has been ignited at the airport recently, Leischner said earlier this year. Those traveling for leisure typically want to go someplace warm, and they want to go only once a year. Business travelers are more loyal, because they are constantly on the move and benefit from consistent flights.

When airlines see the airport is consistently filling a certain flight because of business trips, it helps the airport secure that route. Airlines call this the load factor. To ensure profitability, they want at least 80% of the flight to be full. Compared to airports of a similar size, Leischner said, the Quad-Cities is consistently filling the routes it has available.

Proving that point, the airport broke its own record for the number of take offs and landings in May. More than 4,200 tower movements were recorded, exceeding the recent high of 3,655 set in May 2019. The airport defines a tower movement as any time an airplane takes off or lands, regardless of the size of the aircraft.

Tower movements are important for multiple reasons, with one of the most essential being federal funding. The busier the airport, the better chance it has to receive grant funding for the purchase of equipment, supporting maintenance and completing improvement projects, according to a news release.

A big contributor to air travel in the Quad-Cities is John Deere. Mara Downing, Vice President of Global Brand and Communications, said Deere routinely brings in hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors each year. The new flight will not only make travel easier, but ideally, will increase it.

"It opens a world of opportunity for our residents and visitors alike. This flight will bridge the gap between our region and Charlotte, fostering business partnerships that will enrich the quality of life and make the Quad-Cities region more competitive," she said.

One major benefit Downing identified is the elimination of layovers. The new connection will make travel easier, a major win for not just Deere employees, but the business community as a whole.

"From an economic standpoint, the introduction of the Charlotte flight is a game changer," she said. "I firmly believe this opens up a myriad of opportunities for our region. It will attract business, retain business and attract investors and entrepreneurs to our region."